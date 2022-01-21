I am writing this response to Dan Meuser’s open letter to President Biden printed in The Daily Item (Jan. 8). It is easy to state beliefs, but much more difficult to live up to and demonstrate that the words have real meaning.
While I expect politicians to put their own “spin” on things, Rep. Meuser’s letter is full of inaccuracies, distortions, and stated beliefs that he and his fellow Republicans have worked hypocritically against.
Representative, you stated that Republicans “stand for our constitution and law and order.” There has been no greater threat to our constitution and our democratic republic than ongoing efforts of Donald Trump and his support team to overthrow an election and take office in a coup.
The rioters did smash and destroy in the Capitol building, but in a recent interview in The Daily Item you failed to state that they were there at the urging of Trump to seditiously and treasonously prevent the counting of electoral votes and the legitimate election of Joe Biden.
You and my Congressman, Fred Keller, voted to throw out my constitutionally cast ballot while you had no compunction against taking office with the same votes. You can’t say you are for law and order and vote against a search for the evidence of who was behind this horrendous violence. Those who promoted this violence are the most dangerous criminals. You and Keller have never spoken out against the Big Lie told again and again by your political master Donald Trump. Have you no decency? Are you without courage to speak out? Are you more concerned about your political career than the good of the country?
In terms of national security, I feel much safer than during the previous administration which hollowed out the State Department, never had a harsh word for Vladimir Putin, and was led by a volatile president who managed to alienate most of our closest allies.
That you and your fellow Republicans still have the guts to call yourself fiscal conservatives amazes me. Just look at the four years of the previous administration and the massive increase in the national debt. The major legislation passed was a massive tax cut that went primarily to the corporations and the wealthy and increased the debt. It is easy to run on promises of tax cuts, but much harder to run a government with a balanced budget. There is always sleight of hand with promises of tax cuts.
While they are always promised for everyone, they always benefit the wealthiest the most. Tax cuts mean more for the rich and less for the average American. What happened to all the money corporations saved that was supposed to help decrease unemployment? It went to the corporate leaders buying back stock to enrich themselves.
Your claims that Biden’s actions have created labor shortages, inflation, bottlenecks at our ports is without merit. The overwhelming cause of these problems has been the COVID epidemic.
Do you understand that supply shortages along with greater demand creates higher prices? Because of the pandemic, a great deal of production was decreased, creating shortages when demand rose faster than production could be ramped up. There are still supply chain issues, but do you remember all the predictions about no Christmas presents under the tree? Those predictions proved false because Biden acted to bring shippers, producers, and labor together? We are recovering from the recent recession at a much faster pace than in the past. Biden’s economic recovery package has been a great life saver for many who suffered economically from the recession. You voted against the bi-partisan negotiated infrastructure bill. Are you still waiting for the Trump infrastructure week?
The other great crisis we face is that of climate change. You must utterly fail to understand that we must rapidly transition away from fossil fuels to avoid the greatest consequences of a warming climate. Joe Biden understands this. You want to be energy independent? Sunshine and wind will help us achieve real energy independence and give us much cleaner air.
The Biden administration has had its faults, but it has been working hard to improve the lot of average Americans, not just the wealthy like the actions of the Trump administration.
Jack D. Miller lives in Lewisburg.