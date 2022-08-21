LEWISBURG — That preacher standing in for the regular minister? He’s a former undercover narcotics cop. Most days on the job he was drunk. He’s lucky to be alive.
Mike Kaminski will be the substitute minister on Sunday, Sept. 4, at Mazeppa Union Church, 3200 Johnson Mill Road, in Lewisburg, and also at St. John’s Church of Dry Valley, 3600 PA-304, in Winfield.
Part of Kaminski’s sermon will focus on surviving as a flight crew member in Viet Nam, a Baltimore City police officer, an undercover agent and, yes, an alcoholic.
Kaminski joined the police department in 1973, eight years after graduating high school.
“In Baltimore City, there are nine districts. By luck, I was assigned to the worst one, the Western District,” he said. “Nobody cared in Western. We made our own rules. You could get away with murder. and we did.”
He talked about raiding a bar on the pretext of searching for a gun. He knew there was no gun, but he also knew men in the back were playing craps — dice.
“Here’s the deal. Nobody’s getting booked. But I’m taking all your money,” he told the men. “So I made a couple hundred dollars that day.”
Eventually Kaminski signed on with the Anne Arundel County Police Department and was assigned to vice and narcotics. He lived four years undercover, which he said ruined his marriage and was probably the most psychologically destructive time of his life.
“I rode with the Pagans. They’re nasty people,” he said. “I saw women getting raped. I saw men getting killed.”
He felt powerless to intervene; he knew of an undercover state police officer in the gang who just disappeared one day. Living with the Pagans for 10 months, he grew to respect their code of ethics, how they took care of their “family.” Still, they were ruthless criminals.
“I did some things I will never write about,” Kaminski said.
In another assignment, he collected debts owed to Hawkeye, an organized crime leader who owned a junkyard. One day Hawkeye pointed to a car being crushed in a compactor and said, “If you mess up my family, you’re gonna go in one of those cars.”
He also lived with a Black drug cartel and grew to like them. In an October 1979 issue of “The Sunday Sun,” Kaminski, using a fictional name, talked about arresting a drug dealer who said, “I thought you were my friend.”
“I got to like them,” Kaminski said. “Jerry, his family … I lived there.”
He held to the advice of his police partner, PJ Werner: You don’t trust anyone. Not the bad guys. Not the cops. Only trust yourself. When he finally resigned from police work, there were three contracts on his life. Two almost got him — one when a man walked into a bar and started shooting.
“The guy didn’t live. I lived,” Kaminski said.
Kaminski next became a private investigator, helping the defense lawyers he had once worked against. Through all those years he said he did his best work when drunk — because he didn’t care about life.
“After every investigation was over, I would go to my church, St. Rose of Lima. Alone in the church all night, I hated myself for what I had done, and I would pray to God to take my life,” he said. “Then in the morning I woke up and started all over again.”
Matt Farrand of Lewisburg, a Standard-Journal reporter, became friends with Kaminski after interviewing him for his book, “Life After Russian Roulette: Redemption,” published in 2014.
“Mike is a great listener and I found it easy to talk about my personal things as he was telling me about his,” Farrand said. “By the end of the interview, we also agreed to keep in touch for coffee, a sandwich or that sort of thing.”
Farrand needed a photo to accompany his article. Walking past a storefront near Lisa’s Milltown Deli, in Milton, he asked Kaminski to, “Walk like you’re working undercover,” to which Kaminski replied something like, “How do I do that?”
Brief years of joy
After the P.I. work, Kaminski moved to Dalmatia, near his parents. Coming home from a liquor run in Sunbury, swigging from the bottle, he crashed his car and ended up in Geisinger. His parents’ minister visited him and urged him to try the ministry.
In September, 1986, Kaminski entered Lancaster Theological Seminary. After two-and-a-half years of being drunk every day, school authorities gave him two options: seek treatment or leave. He chose treatment, and on Feb. 21 (his birthday), 1989, had his last drink.
“I just decided I had had enough. I was killing myself,” he said, noting that a doctor had told him he had the bones of an 80-year-old man. That summer he graduated from the seminary and eventually became a parish minister and a drug and alcohol specialist with Northumberland County Human Services.
That should have been the happy ending, but Kaminski still pushed away the ghosts that haunted him. Until he met Sharon Fisher, of Lewisburg. Beautiful, with long hair and a Bucknell University degree in psychology, Sharon had survived a nightmarish, abusive marriage.
“She told me the first night I met her, ‘I’m not going to ever marry you, and I’m not going to have sex with you,’” he said. Nevertheless, “I fell in love with her that first night.
“Basically, we just took care of each other for six-and-a-half years. I loved her more than anybody else in my whole life. She taught me how to let go of my anger. She taught me how to feel. Even as a minister, I didn’t know how to feel. I didn’t know how to love.”
Sadly, due to a number of health complications, Sharon died in 2005. Kaminski created the Sharon Fisher Bassett Memorial Fund (www.aroseforsharon.wordpress.com), bringing awareness to domestic violence, eating disorders and other issues. In 2020, while working on “Sharon’s Light,” he suffered a stroke, was in a coma, and had to learn to walk again.
He says he looks forward to dying, to seeing Sharon and other loved ones. But first, he wants to finish his book and the television series he was asked to write.
“Knowing Mike as I do now,” Farrand said, “it is still difficult to figure how he, or anyone, could keep his identity hidden while working amongst dealers, prostitutes, exotic dancers, etc. It’s role-playing like I have never done. What followed, recovery from alcoholism, loss of beloved, illness, isolation, recovery from the brink and a return to community ministry, is truly miraculous.”
Kaminski’s experiences have given him compassion for others.
“There was a time I wanted to commit suicide,” he said. “I hated the person I had become. I hated being an alcoholic, and I just couldn’t stop.”
He lived with what most people would call the underbelly of society and found — in them — glimpses of humanity.
“There’s something good in each of us,” he said. “I have regrets and guilty feelings, but I’ve forgiven myself. You don’t give up on life. God has a purpose for you.”
His books, “Life After Russian Roulette: Redemption” and “Dark Soul,” are available on Amazon.
Cindy O. Herman lives in Snyder County. Email comments to her at CindyOHerman@gmail.com