Any survey of Valley business leaders and owners regularly lists workforce development as one of the key components needed to lift the region.
Giovanni Tebar is tackling the problem himself and so far he has been successful.
Tebar opened the Gentleman’s Barbershop nine years ago in Sunbury, looking to fill what the Brooklyn native and Shikellamy High grad viewed as a void in the area. When he first opened, there were three barbers. Today, after relocating to a larger storefront along Market Street, Tebar has eight licensed barbers and a pair of student barbers.
“There used to be a barbershop on every corner, now shops geared toward men are few and far between,” said Tebar. “Sunbury and the surrounding area have been awesome to us. This area is not used to the way we do things with the detailed haircuts and the atmosphere. The word of mouth spreads like fire.”
That spread has allowed for growth and other opportunities.
Moving to the larger shop at the former Custom Care Pharmacy location at the corner of Market and Third streets didn’t just permit Tebar from growing his list of clientele. It allowed him to push the industry forward by bringing in student barbers.
That point cannot be lost here. There are popular cosmetology programs at Valley technical schools, along with independent locations that offer classes. Tebar is giving real-life lessons at a place he calls home with designs on growing here with people from here.
“We were looking to add more barbers and I’m looking to teach more barbers. We were maxed out at the other space where we couldn’t add,” said Tebar. “I’ve always been keeping an eye out for what would be available in Sunbury that’s also somewhere we can keep growing.”
The teaching aspect of today’s business is often lost. Just think how many help wanted ads require years of experience and what that means for younger members of the workforce? It often drives them away, creating a brain drain that can be difficult to reverse.
Does it help to have experienced employees ready to go the day they walk in the door? Sure it does. But we all started somewhere and those entry-level gigs are disappearing, as workforce development is left behind by the pursuit of instant results.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.