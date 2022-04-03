She turned 89 years-old a few weeks before her death. She was a woman of great faith and I am not the only one who would have said that about her, as if we had the ability or duty to judge, was, “she went to heaven if anyone went to heaven.”
She was the first person I would point to if I were asked to identify the reason for my passion to follow my call to ministry and preach the Gospel. I remember her Bible was well worn, page after page of notes, passages underlined and highlighted, and I don’t remember her ever going to sleep at night or waking up in the morning that she didn’t spend at least a bit of time reading her Bible. It was her Bible that gave her a starting place for her courage and drive to live the life she did.
She was not rich by anyone’s standards. In fact, many considered her poor. However, as I learned later, she not only lived a very rich life, she had all the money she needed. She chose to live her life — first and foremost — in a way which would bring her closer to God: she served others always.
It was my good fortune to know her for the last 25 years of her life, and it was in her living during those 25 years that she affirmed for me passion for my faith.
I never knew her to speak a poor word of anyone, she hummed and sang old hymns constantly and if you asked her, she would explain that her faith was always a work-in-progress and she lived her life by the grace of God.
Earlier this week, I read Maya Angelou’s response when someone once asked if she was a Christian. The Salt Project (saltproject.org), a weekly commentary on the scriptures, published her answer, a few thoughts this week on faith, by Maya Angelou. When Maya was asked the question, she replied, “I am always amazed when people walk up to me and say, ‘I’m a Christian.’ I think, ‘Already? You already got it?’ I’m working at it, which means that I try to be as kind and fair and generous and respectful and courteous to every human being.”
I wonder, would the world be a better place if more people considered themselves a faith “work-in-progress” rather than declaring they had already figured “it” out?
My grandmother was that 89-year-old woman. She died in my arms in 1990, and, like Maya Angelou, she was always working-on-it, always striving to be kind, generous, and fair, and, certainly, faithful. She certainly could have cared for herself with her meager savings, yet she chose to continue to work hard — until the time of her death — to help feed family, neighbors, and strangers. She raised a large vegetable garden and she raised pigs, cows and chickens so she could have food to feed anyone in need. She choose to use her talents to make more for others. Like the servant who multiplied his talents, she lived her life-in-faith following the examples Christ set before us. (Matthew 25:14-21)
She judged no one, she served everyone she could, and she offered love and respect to all she met and she would always say, “I’m thankful God has given me the life that I may serve and help others.”
In this season of Lent, I have been thinking a lot about her and her faith. She lived through war and the Great Depression. She knew the heartache of loss, losing my grandfather in 1959 and an adult son in 1982. By all rights she could have rested in those last 25 years of life and would have had plenty for herself and to keep up her modest farmhouse. Yet she chose to live-out the faith she was underlining and highlighting from the book she read — day and night, and in that living-out, she always considered herself a work-in-progress. To ask her about her faith, ‘She was working on it.’
So, in this season of Lent, this time to reflect on our faith walk and journey, and our relationship with the one we say we follow, I pray we are all “working on it.”
If you have just started your faith journey, or you’ve been at it for a lifetime, I believe we all have work to do on our faith. And, like my grandmother, until that work is done, we should be concentrating on helping, serving, loving and respecting one another. It is a rather simple way we could make the world a much better place.