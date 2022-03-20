DANVILLE — Anna Jean Ward, a former resident of Danville and one of the few women to serve in the U.S. Air Force during World War II, turned 100 years old on Sunday.
During a celebration at the Danville Moose Family Center, she received multiple honors to commemorate her service, including recognitions from the American Legion Post 40, American Legion Auxiliary, VFW Post 298 of Danville and Board of Commissioners of Montour County.
Alex Jordan, the Post Commander of the VFW Post 298, said he was proud to be able to attend the event.
“She’s truly an exemplary model on the women’s role in the military,” Jordan said during his remarks.
“She paved the road on how women should honor their country, and the important roles women played.”
Ward was discharged from the military on October 14, 1944, as a private.
She served in the Army Air Corps as a light truck driver.
Dean VonBlohn, a historian and former post commander at the Frank W. Sidler Post 40 of the Danville American Legion, said that Ward was one of only 150,000 women in the country to volunteer for service when there was a shortage of combat men to serve.
VonBlohn, whose mother was close friends with Ward, also said during his speech that her discharge papers were not entirely accurate.
“Actually she didn’t drive any trucks, [but she] was a military chauffeur driving military sedans transporting high ranking officers,” he said.
“Some of them were generals around the United States.
“Without Anna, and the other 150,000 women that served during the Second World War, the war effort may not have been successful, or at least would have been prolonged,” said VonBlohn.
The Board of Commissioners of Montour County also awarded Ward with a certificate, noting that she is the “most senior female veteran and daughter of Danville.”
It was presented by county commissioners Trevor Finn and Ken Holdren.
Jerry Ward, 74, the second eldest of Anna’s five children, said that he become emotional after seeing how many people gathered to honor his mother and that he was happy they had an opportunity to celebrate.