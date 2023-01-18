The Danville News
Danville’s wrestlers dropped a home match to Montoursville and finished tied for 30th at Mid-Winter Mayhem in the last week.
On Tuesday, Danville forfeited four bouts and won three in the 54-17 dual loss to the Warriors.
The Ironmen who won against Montoursville did so in dominant fashion.
Montoursville raced out to a 27-0 lead, winning the first five bouts.
Sean Johnson ended that streak at 139 pounds, pinning Walker Wood.
Later, with Montoursville leading 39-6, Caden Hagerman did the same, beating Hunter Miller by fall.
Then Aaron Johnson scored a 16-0 technical fall over Luke Steinbacher.
Gunner Treibley had the best performance for the Ironmen at Mid-Winter Mayhem at Kovalchick Convention Complex at Indiana University of Pennsylvania over the weekend.
Treibley pinned his way to the championship semifinals, then won a consolation bout before eventually falling in the third-place match to finish fourth.
Treibley stuck Cedar Cliff’s Guner Hiller in 1:34 in his first bout, Thomas Jefferson’s Shepard Turk in 41 seconds in his second and Athens’ Joshua Nittinger in 3:43 in the quarterfinals. He beat Kiski Area’s Jack Crider by decision 5-2 in his consolation bout after losing in the semis and was pinned in 2:51 by Laurel’s Coltin Hill in the third-place bout.
The Ironmen’s Weston Whapham started out 2-0 in the match, getting 16-2 major decision over Radnor’s Chris Anderson in the first round and pinning North Star’s Cayden Turner in 3:42 in the second, before dropping his next two bouts.
Hagerman and Johnson each also went 2-2 at the tournament.
Hagerman pinned Berlin Brothersvalley’s Devin McCauley in 1:56 in his opener and pinned Mount Union’s Deegan Rittenhouse in 2:50 in the third round of consolations.
Johnson took an 8-2 decision over Franklin Regional’s Henry Patts in his opener then pinned Parkland’s Emanuel Montalvo in 2:17 in third round of consolations.
Hagerman and Johnson each lost by decision in the fourth round of wrestlebacks.