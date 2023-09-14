PITTSTON — The National Educational Telecommunications Association (NETA) has announced that WVIA has won four Public Media Awards in several different categories. This year was the 55th Annual Public Media Awards.
WVIA’s works were selected as winners in the following categories; Education Resources for the Community, Cultural Feature, Integrated Marketing Campaign and Promotion.
WVIA’s original documentary "ROAR: The Story of the Southern Columbia Football Tigers" won awards in two separate categories: Integrated Marketing Campaign and Promotion. WVIA organized a multifaceted marketing campaign resulting in several months of promotion for ROAR.
“I’m proud of these Public Media Awards because they really validate the creativity and hard work our team put into the marketing and promotion of ROAR,” said filmmaker Alexander Monelli. “From the halftime show, to the pep rally, billboards, giveaways, jerseys, social media, trailer, and everything in between, it was just so creatively rewarding and fun.”
Awards are judged by a group of expert panelists from within the public media system, as well as industry professionals working outside of public media.
— The Daily Item