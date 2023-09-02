SELINSGROVE — Laila Zdancewicz scored twice in the first half for Wyoming Valley West in their win against Selinsgrove.
Lynley Burke and Emma Petersen scored the Seals' two goals.
Wyoming Valley West 3, Selinsgrove 2
Q1
WVW: Madison Orrson (Addison Marcin), 8:26; WVW: Laila Zdancewicz, 6:16.
Q2
S: Lynley Burke (Carly Aument), 13:24; WVW: Zdancewicz, 7:29.
Q3
S: Emma Petersen (Alli Bucher), 7:29.
Shots: Even, 12-12. Corners: S 15-5. Saves: Wyoming Valley West 10 (Kayla Sewell); Selinsgrove 9 (Katie Varner 8, Bella Furgison 1).