The Associated Press
CINCINNATI — Zach Freemantle scored 16 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, and Colby Jones also scored 16, helping No. 22 Xavier hand No. 2 UConn its first loss of the season, 83-73, on Saturday.
Jack Nunge started for Xavier despite an illness that limited him during warmups. He didn’t rejoin the team after halftime until a couple of minutes into the half but finished with 15 points in 24 minutes.
Xavier (12-3, 4-0 Big East), which joined the AP Top 25 rankings this week, won its eighth consecutive game. Its three losses have come by a combined 13 points to Indiana, Duke, Gonzaga.
Adama Sanogo led UConn with 18 points. Andre Jackson Jr. scored 14 points and Jordan Hawkins had 11 for the Huskies.
UConn (14-1, 3-1 Big East) was off to its best start since beginning the 1998 season 19-0 and going on to win its first NCAA championship. The loss Saturday kept the Huskies from their best start since 1994-95 and left only No. 1 Purdue and No. 22 New Mexico as the only undefeated Division I teams this season.
No. 3 Houston 71, UCF 65
HOUSTON — Tramon Mark scored 19 points, Marcus Sasser had 18 points and No. 3 Houston held on for a win over Central Florida.
J’Wan Roberts added 12 points and Jamal Shead scored 11 points for Houston. The Cougars shot 38%, including 6 of 19 on 3-pointers. Houston forced 13 UCF turnovers and converted them into 20 points.
Darius Johnson had 17 points and eight rebounds, Ithiel Horton and Taylor Hendricks each scored 14 points and C.J. Kelly scored 11 points for the Knights.
No. 4 Kanasas 69, Oklahoma State 67
LAWRENCE, Kan. — KJ Adams scored the go-ahead basket with 5.8 seconds left, Kansas stopped Oklahoma State twice at the other end, and the Jayhawks finished a comeback from 15 down to beat the Cowboys in the Big 12 opener for both teams.
Jalen Wilson scored 20 points and Adams finished with 14 to lead the Jayhawks. Bryce Thompson hit seven 3-pointers and matched a career high with 23 points for Oklahoma State.
The Jayhawks have won 32 consecutive league openers dating to the 1991-92 season.
No. 5 Arizona 69, Arizona State 60
TEMPE, Ariz. — Azuolas Tubelis scored 21 points, Oumar Ballo had 12 points and 12 rebounds, and Arizona withstood a second-half comeback by Arizona State.
Kerr Kriisa had 12 points and five assists for the Wildcats, who won their fifth straight in the series. The Sun Devils scored 19 of the first 23 points of the second half after going to a full-court press and cut the deficit to 49-47 with 13 minutes left.
Arizona responded with a 10-3 run to regain control. Frankie Collins had 12 points to lead Arizona State and Devan Cambridge added nine.
No. 6 Texas 70, Oklahoma 69
NORMAN, Okla. — Marcus Carr hit the go-ahead basket in the final minute as Texas escaped Oklahoma with a victory in the Big 12 opener. It was the Longhorns’ fourth straight win on the Sooners’ home court. Oklahoma led for most of the second half behind 22 points from Grant Sherfield. In the final 30 seconds, OU freshman Milos Uzan’s 3-point attempt bounced off the back of the rim and the Longhorns hit six straight free throws down the stretch to seal the victory. It was the sixth win in a row for Texas.
No. 10 Gonzaga 111, Pepperdine 88
SPOKANE, Wash. — Drew Timme scored 22 of his season-high 35 points as part of Gonzaga’s first-half scoring outburst, and the No. 10 Bulldogs raced past Pepperdine in the West Coast Conference opener for both.
Gonzaga (12-3, 1-0 WCC) won its 27th consecutive WCC opener and extended its home win streak to 74 games. The last time the Zags lost their first conference game of the season was 1996, when they fell to Santa Clara. It was also Gonzaga’s 44th straight win over the Waves, the last loss coming during the 2001-02 season.
Maxwell Lewis led Pepperdine (7-8, 0-1) with 20 points in 23 minutes, but was limited by major foul trouble in the first half.
Iowa State 77, No. 12 Baylor 77
AMES, Iowa — Gabe Kalscheur and Caleb Grill combined for 41 points as Iowa State toppled Baylor in a Big 12 opener.
Kalscheur finished with 23 points, including a 3-pointer to give the Cyclones a commanding 69-54 lead with 5:22 left to play. Grill added 18 points and grabbed seven rebounds while making four assists.
Adam Flagler led Baylor with 20 points, with 18 coming in the first half.
No. 13 Virginia 74, Georgia Tech 56
ATLANTA — No. 13 Virginia went a 25-0 run that began at the end of the first half and carried over after the break to beat Georgia Tech.
Cavaliers coach Tony Bennett is now tied with Terry Holland for the most coaching wins in Cavaliers history. Virginia scored the final nine points of the first half to take a 36-25 lead into halftime.
The Cavaliers kept it going after the break, ripping off another 16 points to make it 52-25 before the home team finally scored.
No, 17 Duke 86, Florida State 67
DURHAM, N.C. — Ryan Young came off the bench for a season-high 20 points, Jaylen Blakes scored 17 points in his first career start. A graduate transfer from Northwestern, Young shot 7 for 7 from the field and had 12 rebounds. Reserve Dariq Whitehead added 16 points for Duke, which is undefeated in eight home games.
Darin Green Jr. and Matthew Cleveland both scored 18 points and Caleb Mills added 16 points for Florida State, which remains winless away from home.
No. 18 TCU 67, Texas Tech 61
FORT WORTH, Texas — Mike Miles Jr. scored 23 points and No. 18 TCU rallied in the second half. The Horned Frogs won their 10th consecutive game.
They took their first lead since early in the first half when Miles hit a driving layup for a 59-58 edge with 3:37 remaining.
The Red Raiders led by 13 just before halftime and were still up by nine midway through the second half. Texas Tech freshman Pop Isaacs scored 14 of his 17 points after halftime.
No. 19 Kentucky 86, Louisville 63
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Oscar Tshiebwe had 24 points and 14 rebounds, Jacob Toppin added a career-high 24 points and No. 19 Kentucky shot a season-best 60% to dominate rival Louisville.
The battle for Bluegrass bragging rights resumed Saturday after a one-year pause with the Wildcats jumping out quickly and surviving a couple of rallies by the Cardinals.
Kentucky made nine of its first 12 attempts and finished 33 of 55 from the floor. El Ellis had 23 points for Louisville, which failed to give first-year coach Kenny Payne a win in his first game against the team he worked for 10 years as an assistant.
No. 22 New Mexico 76, Wyoming 75
LARAMIE, Wyo. — Jamal Mashburn Jr. scored 20 points, including the game-winning free throws with 17 seconds remaining.
The Lobos remain one of only two unbeaten teams nationally at 14-0. USC transfer Ethan Anderson finished with 17 points on 7 for 10 shooting to lead the Cowboys. Hunter Maldonado added 15 points and 10 rebounds before fouling out. Noah Reynolds,
Wyoming’s leading scorer, had eight early points but left the game after taking an inadvertent elbow to the head.