The Associated Press
NEW YORK — Isiah Kiner-Falefa hit a game-ending single with one out in the 10th inning as the New York Yankees beat the San Diego Padres 3-2.
After Anthony Volpe and Aaron Judge hit into double plays in the eighth and ninth, the Yankees got their fifth walk-off win when Kiner-Falefa sent Nick Martinez’s 2-0 pitch down the line just past the glove of third baseman Rougned Odor to score Greg Allen.
DJ LeMahieu homered off Padres starter Michael Wacha to tie it in the seventh as the Yankees avoided a fourth straight loss.
Tigers 7, White Sox 3
DETROIT — Zach McKinstry homered in a three-run seventh as the Tigers rallied to beat the White Sox.
McKinstry went 3 for 4 with a sacrifice fly and has reached base 19 times in the last seven games. The Tigers trailed 3-2 going into the bottom of the seventh, but McKinstry tied the game with a one-out homer off Joe Kelly, and back-to-back doubles by Riley Greene and Spencer Torkelson gave Detroit a 4-3 lead.
Torkelson took third on a wild pitch and Eric Haase punched a single over the drawn-in infield to make it 5-3.
Astros 6, Athletics 3
OAKLAND, Calif. — Astros’ shortstop Jeremy Peña hit a two-run home run in his first at-bat since getting a planned day off, backing another solid outing from Framber Valdez as Houston sent the tumbling Athletics to their 10th consecutive loss.
The A’s, off to a historically bad start at 10-44, are on pace for 132 losses – two shy of the major league record held by the 1899 Cleveland Spiders. Oakland was managed by bench coach Darren Bush while Mark Kotsay attended his daughter’s high school graduation.
Rangers 5, Orioles 3
BALTIMORE — Andrew Heaney pitched seven innings of four-hit ball, Marcus Semien extended his hitting streak to 16 games with a pivotal two-run single and the Rangers beat the Orioles.
Robbie Grossman and Jonah Heim had an RBI single apiece for the Rangers, who have won 10 of 13. Their 33-18 record is best in Rangers history after 51 games, and they passed Baltimore for second-best in the majors behind Tampa Bay.
After outscoring the Orioles 17-5 in the first two games of this three-game set, Texas is assured of winning a fifth straight road series for the first time since 2016.
Twins 9, Blue Jays 7
MINNEAPOLIS — Willi Castro had his first career multi-homer game, Matt Wallner homered amongst his career-high four hits, and the Twins held off the Blue Jays.
Edouard Julien also homered as part of a three-hit day, and Alex Kirilloff and Kyle Farmer each had two of Minnesota’s 14 hits. Bo Bichette had three hits, including a home run the second straight game, but the Blue Jays lost for the 10th time in 13 games. Daulton Varsho also went deep.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
n Phillies 2, Braves 1
ATLANTA — Zack Wheeler struck out 12 in eight shutout innings, and the Phillies beat Charlie Morton and the Braves.
Wheeler allowed three hits, walked one and hit a batter in his first win since April 29. The right-hander went 0-3 with a 4.44 ERA in four previous May starts. Philadelphia went ahead to stay with two runs in the fifth against Morton.
Bryson Stott drove in Brandon Marsh with a sacrifice fly, and Trea Turner added a run-scoring double. Morton struck out nine in 5 1/3 innings.
Giants 3, Brewers 1
MILWAUKEE — Mitch Haniger hit a go-ahead two-run homer in the eighth inning and Logan Webb allowed one run over seven innings to pace the Giants.
Webb allowed four hits, struck out 11 and walked one as the Giants won for the 10th in 12 games. Tyler Rogers tossed a scoreless eighth and Camilo Doval recovered after a leadoff double in the ninth to finish for his NL-leading 14th save in 15 opportunities.
Reds 8, Cubs 5
CHICAGO — Jonathan India homered twice and drove in five runs, helping the Reds beat the struggling Cub.
TJ Friedl and rookie Matt McLain each had two hits and scored two runs as Cincinnati won for the fourth time in six games. Tyler Stephenson also had two hits. Buck Farmer got five outs for the win, and Alexis Díaz worked a shaky ninth inning for his 11th save.
INTERLEAGUE
n Dodgers 6, Rays 5
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Freddie Freeman extended his hitting streak to 16 games, Max Muncy and Miguel Vargas homered, and the NL West-leading Dodgers beat the MLB-best Rays.
Freeman finished 2 for 3 with two walks and is hitting .444 with 18 RBIs during his streak. Mookie Betts had an RBI single and Freeman followed with a run-scoring double off Colin Poche as Los Angeles took a 5-4 lead in the seventh inning. Vargas added a solo shot in the eighth.
Harold Ramírez hit the Rays’ major league-leading 100th homer, but Tampa Bay dropped to 25-6 at home.
Mariners 5, Pirates 0
SEATTLE — Luis Castillo struck out 10 in six crisp innings, and the Mariners beat the Pirates.
Castillo allowed one hit — Tucupita Marcano’s double on the game’s first pitch — and walked two. The right-hander earned his second straight win since dropping consecutive starts. Gabe Speier, Matt Brash, Trevor Gott and Justin Topa then combined for three innings of one-hit ball for Seattle.
The Mariners backed Castillo with three runs in the first and one in the second. Pittsburgh right-hander Vince Velasquez departed after two innings due to discomfort in his pitching elbow.
Nationals 4, Royals 2
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — CJ Abrams hit a two-run double in Washington’s four-run sixth inning, Corey Dickerson got his 1,000th career hit and the Nationals defeated Kansas City.
After Josiah Gray gave up two runs and four hits in four innings, Mason Thompson, Carl Edwards Jr., Hunter Harvey and Kyle Finnegan held the Royals scoreless. Finnegan earned his 11th save of the season.
The Nationals have scored a combined 12 runs in the sixth inning through the first two games of the three-game series.
Cardinals 2, Guardians 1
CLEVELAND — Brendan Donovan scored on a passed ball in the 10th inning after homering in the second. A
utomatic runner Donovan began the inning on second, stole third base and came home when third-string catcher David Fry mishandled a pitch by Nick Sandlin to Oscar Mercado. St. Louis won for the 14th time in its last 20 games despite managing just two hits against Guardians starter Tanner Bibee and four relievers. None occurred after Alec Burleson singled in the third.
Red Sox 2, Diamondbacks 1
PHOENIX — Reese McGuire’s safety squeeze with the bases loaded brought home Triston Casas, which proved to be the difference as the Red Sox beat Arizona.
Boston has won the first two games of the series and will go for a three-game sweep on Sunday.
Garrett Whitlock got the win in his first outing since April 22.
The right-hander gave up one run and two hits over five innings. The Red Sox bullpen was stellar behind Whitlock, throwing four scoreless innings between Kutter Crawford, Chris Martin and Kenley Jansen, who earned his 11th save this season and No. 402 for his career. Kiké Hernández had an RBI single in Boston’s two-run fourth.