NEW YORK — Aaron Judge hit a 453-foot drive halfway up the bleachers for his 48th home run and added an RBI single during a seventh-inning rally, boosting the New York Yankees past the Mets 4-2 Tuesday night for a two-game sweep in a Subway Series both teams hope was a World Series prelude.
Rookie Clarke Schmidt (5-2) worked three innings of scoreless relief, departing in the ninth after loading the bases with two outs. Wandy Peralta relieved, and retired Francisco Lindor on a flyout for his second save.
Andrew Benintendi had his third straight big day at the plate, singling in the go-ahead run for a 3-2 lead in the seventh against Joely Rodríguez (0-3).
The Yankees have won three straight for only the second time since the All-Star break.
Giants 3, Tigers 1
DETROIT — Carlos Rodón worked seven strong innings, and San Francisco beat Detroit.
Evan Longoria homered for the Giants.
Rodón allowed one run on five hits, and struck out 10 without walking a batter.
Rockies 7, Rangers 6
DENVER — C.J. Cron hit a go-ahead three-run homer in the seventh inning, and Elias Díaz also had a three-run homer as Colorado edged Texas.
The Rockies overcame two three-run deficits.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Phillies 7, Reds 6
PHILADELPHIA — Nick Maton’s pinch-hit single with one out in the bottom of the ninth gave Philadelphia the win over Cincinnati.
Matt Vierling homered, and J.T. Realmuto had a two-run triple for the wild card-contending Phillies.
Maton lined a 2-2 pitch from Alexis Diaz (4-2) to right field to score Bryson Stott.
Brad Hand (3-1) got the victory despite surrendering two unearned runs in the ninth, giving Cincinnati a 6-5 lead.
Braves 6, Pirates 1
PITTSBURGH — Max Fried allowed three hits in eight innings as Atlanta beat Pittsburgh.
Fried (12-4) struck out seven and walked one, retiring 20 of the final 23 batters he faced, and allowed one run.
The Braves have won 13 of 15, while the Pirates have dropped 10 of 12.
Cubs 2, Cardinals 0, Game 1
CHICAGO — Javier Assad pitched four scoreless innings in his major league debut and combined with four relievers on a five-hitter as Chicago cooled off St. Louis in the first game of a doubleheader.
Michael Rucker (3-1), Sean Newcomb, Erich Uelmen and Brandon Hughes allowed one hit over the final five innings to halt the NL Central-leading Cardinals’ season-high eight-game winning streak. Hughes picked up his third save.
Nico Hoerner and Seiya Suzuki drove in runs off St. Louis starter Adam Wainwright (9-9) in the third. Rookie Christopher Morel had two hits for the Cubs, who have won six of eight.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Orioles 5, White Sox 3
BALTIMORE — Ryan Mountcastle hit a three-run homer off Dylan Cease in the first inning, and Baltimore held off Chicago.
Cease (12-6) allowed four runs in 51/3 innings, his second straight start allowing at least three earned runs after he went 14 in a row yielding no more than one.
Austin Voth (4-1) allowed two runs and seven hits in 5 2/3 innings. Félix Bautista pitched out of an eighth-inning jam, and got five outs for his ninth save.
Eloy Jiménez hit a two-run homer in the first inning for Chicago, and left the game after being hit by 102 mph fastball from Bautista.
Blue Jays 9, Red Sox 3
BOSTON — Jackie Bradley Jr. doubled and scored to key an eight-run inning against his former team, and Toronto rolled to a victory over Boston.
George Springer had two hits and drove in three runs in his return to the lineup at designated hitter. The Blue Jays (66-55) notched their fifth win in six outings to keep pace with the Tampa Bay Rays in the AL wild-card standings.
Astros 4, Twins 2
HOUSTON — Justin Verlander was pulled after pitching six no-hit innings in his major league-leading 16th win and Houston beat Minnesota.
Verlander (16-3) allowed just one runner to reach base — Nick Gordon struck out in the second inning on a wild pitch to get aboard. The Astros ace fanned 10 and lowered his MLB-best ERA to 1.87 in his spectacular return after missing almost two seasons after Tommy John surgery.
Rays 11, Angels 1
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Christian Bethancourt had two run-scoring hits in a six-run seventh inning, and later moved from behind the plate to pitch a scoreless ninth as Tampa Bay beat Los Angeles.
The Rays own the top AL wild-card spot. They have won four straight and 10 of 12.