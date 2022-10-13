SELINSGROVE — Friends of the Library will hold its annual yard sale this week to benefit the Snyder County Libraries.
The yard sale will be held from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at VFW Post 6631, 940 Route 522 in Selinsgrove.
Donations of housewares, home decor, small furniture and appliances, toys, CDs and DVDS and craft and sewing items may be dropped off at the VFW today from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Items that won’t be accepted are books, stuffed animals, clothing, large, upholstered and baby furniture.
Proceeds from the sale will benefit the four county libraries in Selinsgrove, Middleburg, Beavertown and McClure.
Friends of the Library has raised $245,338 since the group was founded in 2003. New members are welcome and forms are available at all the libraries.
— MARCIA MOORE