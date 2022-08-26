State Sen. Gene Yaw and Rep. Lynda Culver, who were instrumental in helping the Hospital receive funds from the RACP grant program for its new efficient chiller, join Kendra Aucker, President and CEO of Evangelical Community Hospital on a tour of the plant facilities where the chiller is housed. The unit is projected to save $28,000 on yearly utility costs thanks to a 394,075 kWh reduction in energy consumption — the equivalent to powering 32 homes annually.