From Staff Reports
LEWISBURG — On Aug. 18, state Sen. Gene Yaw (R-23) and Rep. Lynda Culver (R-Northumberland/Snyder) toured Evangelical Community Hospital’s plant facility. While on tour, Hospital staff were able to talk about the new 750-ton magnetic bearing chiller, a higher quality, more efficient chiller that will increase capacity, provide redundancy, and provide chilled water to the Hospital under emergency power.
The visit comes after both Yaw and Culver vigorously supported state funding through two separate grants totaling $900,000 for Evangelical’s effort to increase its energy efficiency.
Both grants, which are products of the Office of the Budget’s Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP), are in the process of being fulfilled to fully receive the promised funds.
The grant expands the Hospital’s $1.9 million Efficiency Initiative, a project which will reduce the Main Campus’s energy consumption by more than 394,000 kWh annually and allow for efficient cooling of the Patient Room Improvement, Modernization, and Enhancement (PRIME) project.
RACP is a Commonwealth grant program that was created for the acquisition and construction of regional economic, cultural, civic, recreational, and historical improvement projects. RACP projects are authorized in the Redevelopment Assistance section of a Capital Budget Itemization Act, have a regional or multi-jurisdictional impact, and generate substantial increases or maintain current levels of employment, tax revenues, or other measures of economic activity.