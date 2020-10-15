MANDATA — Laney Yeager scored two goals, and Line Mountain’s first-half lead stood up in a Tri-Valley League field hockey victory Wednesday.
The Eagles (4-3-2 overall, 3-2-1 TVL) led 3-0 at halftime on Yeager’s goals and another by Alana Martz.
East Juniata (0-13, 0-7) rallied with fourth-quarter goals by Kaylyn Walters and Karah Goss on two of the team’s three shots.
Line Mountain 3, East Juniata 2
First quarter
LM-Laney Yeager, 7:29.
Second quarter
LM-Alana Martz, 6:30; LM-Yeager (Terri Reichard), 5:45.
Fourth quarter
EJ-Kaylyn Walters (Karah Goss), 10:10; EJ-Goss, 1:11.
Shots: LM 19-3. Corners: LM 13-3. Saves: East Juniata 16 (Hailey Yeater); Line Mountain 1 (Taylor Deiter).