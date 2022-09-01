The Valley's girls tennis team will have a decidedly new look in 2022 with three new head coaches and new faces to at most Vally schools.
Danville, which earned the top seed for last year's District 4 team event, returns one singles player and two doubles players. Selinsgrove, who lost in the team final to Central Columbia, must replace its top two players in state qualifiers Avery DeFazio and Fiona Finnerty.
Selinsgrove is starting over under first-year coach Liza Smith. The Seals will look to rebuild after winning the HAC-I crown and the District 4 team title behind standouts DeFazio and Finnerty, who both graduated. The duo won the District 4 doubles title after each reached the semifinals in singles.
The Seals have just two seniors — Evie Hosterman and Murphy O'Brien — and Smith that O'Brien is out with an injury to start the year.
"The underclassmen have been working hard to fill the holes left by the talented seniors of last year's team," said Smith "Eden Miller, Norah Witkop, and Alaina Liesenfeld are leading as our three singles players."
Smith said she expects Evie Hostetter and Siena Rodgers to hold down first doubles and Alexa Joiner and Evie Straub at No. 2 doubles to start the year.
Lewisburg's fifth-year coach Sam Harer continues to see improvement and interest in the program and now must replace nine seniors. He will have a new name helping him with four-year starter Lauren Shearer returning as assistant coach.
"We take a big hit losing 9 seniors but seem to be reloaded with like 15 freshmen who decided to come out this year who have a huge interest in tennis and want to get better," Harer said. "I have a super young team, we will be in rebuilding mode, which happens to all teams."
Grace Bruckhart, Sonja Johnson played doubles a year ago and Harer expects to lean on their experience to start the year.
"Our goals are for each and every player to improve this season," he said. "The long-term goal is to make this team competitive and make team districts for the first time in school history. I expect Loyalsock, Hughesville, and Central Columbia teams to be very good this year, All have great coaching staff and solid players. It will be interesting to see how we stack up against those teams.
Carissa Wagner returns for her second year at Milton with a number of returning players. She said the Black Panthers will lean on seniors Brooklyn Wade and Madelyn Nicholas.
"Brooklyn and Madelyn are really important to our team this year. They set the tone of every practice and match," Wagner said. "If they’re on and ready to be there, then everyone else follows. They are the 1 and 2 this year and I am counting on them this year to bring in some wins.
Wagner said she has seen a buy-in with the players who want to see the program grow and succeed.
"Attitude is something that is important to the rest of the team’s success. If they genuinely care about practice and want to get better, then others will too," she said. "If they care about our record and don’t want to lose, then neither will the rest of the team. Attitude matters in all sports."
At Mifflinburg, third-year coach Matt Wells features a roster of three players, including two juniors and a sophomore.
"We are a very small and very young team. We will be working on building up our foundational skills and learning throughout the season," Wells said.
HAC Alignment
Division I: Williamsport, Central Mountain, Shikellamy, Selinsgrove, Jersey Shore, Danville, Milton
Division II: Lewisburg, Montoursville, Central Columbia, Mifflinburg, Hughesvillem Loyalsock, Bloomsburg
Danville
Coach: Ron Varholak, First year:
Classification: District 4, Class 2A, HAC-II champions
Last year:
Roster: Amelia Benjamin, Sarah Bhanushali, Sanah Bhanushali, Ella DeWald, Hazel Gatski, Maya Hasenbalg, Sarah Hancock, Mehak Kotru, Lucia Mucciolo, Lillibeth Pitcavage, Alaina Soza, Elyse Spahr, Gyovanna Sundaresan, Pearl Weaver, Sophia Yohannes.
Lewisburg
Coach: Sam Harer, fifth year
Classification: District 4, Class 2A
Last year: 6-10
Roster: Grace Bruckhart, sr.; Sonja Johnson, sr.; Katelyn Beers, sr.; Serina DeCosmo, sr.; Brynna Sisk, sr.; Trinity Ziszner, sr.; Erin Lowthert, jr.; Brooklyn Ayres, Jr.; Vivian Vance, jr.; Annabelle Jiang, jr.; Leah Wetzel, jr.; Diana Zheng, jr.; Elsa Fallen, soph.; Bree Jun, soph.; Lucie Gosson-Roy, soph; Rian Rutherford, soph,; Brooke-Lynn Schreffler, soph.; Mia Isleem, soph.; Felicity Onken, fr.; Nora Driver, fr.; Brooke Brown, fr.; Katelyn Chen, fr.; Cecilia Cunado-James, fr.; Gemma Glathar, fr.; Hope Kaszuba, fr.; Ceili Kisvarday, fr.; Ella Sofia Markunas, fr.; Morgan Strieby, fr.; Linghan Wan, fr.; Christina Zheng, fr.;
Mifflinburg
Coach: Matt Wells, third year
Classification: District 4, Class 2A
Last year: 0-14
Roster: Reyna Krick, jr.; Kaylee Swartzlander, jr.; Morgan Traver, sophomore.
Milton
Coach: Carissa Wagner, second year
Classification: District 4, Class 2A
Last year: 2-16.
Roster: Aubree Carl, jr.; Lydia Crawford, jr.; Jordan Hackenberg, jr.; Abigail Kitchel, Jr.; Madelyn Nicholas, Sr.; Avery Sassaman, so.; Emily Seward, so.; Kyleigh Snyder, so.; Calyn Stork, fr.; Brooklyn Wade, sr.; Emily Waltman, fr.
Selinsgrove
Coach: Liza Smith, first year
Classification: District 4, Class 2A
Last year: 12-2, District 4 team runners-up, HAC-I champions
Roster: Edem Miller, jr., Norah Witkop, jr.; Alaina Liesenfeld, jr.; Siena Ridgers, jr., Evelyn Hostetter, sr.; Alexa Joiner, jr.; Miah Bassler, fr., Nicole Webster, fr.; Murphy O'Brien, Sr.
Shikellamy
Coach: Cameron Crowley, first year
Classification: District 4, Class 2A
Last year:
Roster: Allison Minnier, Megan Strohecker, Sabrina Doebler, Shannon Sprenkle, Maggie Johnson, Dairleis Torres, Erica Leitzel.