SUNBURY — The Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA is gettign a new director of the arts program.
After 20 years, Mary Jo Cicero is retiring. Emily Anmuth, of Philadelphia, will be taking over.
"Emily brings not only her, 12 years of experience in the field of Art Education, but also her enthusiasm and friendly demeanor, which all make her the perfect fit for leading the Y Arts Center into the next 20 years,” said Cicero.
Anmuth has a BFA from Tyler School of Art in Philadelphia and a Teaching Certificate from Moore College of Art and Design. She began teaching art in the public school system before starting a small art education business in 2008, which she ran until the pandemic hit in 2020.
Since moving to Lewisburg in 2021, Anmuth had been looking for a meaningful way to work within the art community when she met Mary Jo and learned about the Sunbury Arts Center. Anmuth is delighted to bring her experience, education, and enthusiasm to the Sunbury Arts Center, and she hopes to continue Mary Jo’s legacy through engaging art-making experiences for people of all ages and interests.
The GSV YMCA Arts program began in 2002 with the actual building in Sunbury opening in 2005. In the span of 20 years, the GSV YMCA Arts Center has employed over 50 artists and shared its vision of creating limitless opportunities for making art with over 2,000 children and adults. With the support of many creative and visionary people and through the generosity of the Degenstein Foundation and the Seiple Foundation, the Y art program continues to evolve 20 years later as a welcoming, community driven, community supported, place to grow and learn.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER