The Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA's reach expanded in 2021, even as the organization was limited with some of its programs for the second year in a row due to COVID-19.
During the nonprofit's annual meeting on Tuesday night — held virtually for the second time — leaders stressed the community impacts the YMCA's four branches in Lewisburg, Mifflinburg, Milton and Sunbury had over the course of the last year.
"We are so fortunate to have our YMCA in place for everyone to belong and be a part of," said Executive Director Bonnie McDowell. "We want to celebrate the great work of our volunteers and staff and all we have accomplished this year."
Corporate Board President John Gotaskie highlighted the YMCA's food pantry outreach in 2021 as part of the group's Annual Report.
Gotaskie said the Sunbury YMCA's food pantry distributed 12,000 pounds of food in the final six months of 2021, while the Mifflinburg food pantry served 770 families. The Milton branch served 118,000 meals.
"It was a tremendous help to families in our communities during the pandemic," Gotaskie said.
"It's amazing all that we were able to accomplish in 2021," McDowell said.
"Did you know Sunbury is the only YMCA in the Pennsylvania and United States that has an art center?" Gotaskie asked as part of his theme regarding what people know about the YMCA. "Thanks to the tremendous and continuous support of the Degenstein Foundation, the Art Center in Sunbury continues to flourish."
In 2021, the YMCA had 11,369 members across its four branches, Gotaskie said. The number, he said, is about 70 percent of what is was before the COVID pandemic hit in 2020.
YMCA leaders honored Master Larry Fletcher, who retired after 35 years of teaching martial arts across the system, starting in Sunbury, then moving to Milton, Mifflinburg and finally Lewisburg. McDowell said she had never handed out a 35-year service pin.
The pin was given to Fletcher previously and a video was shown during Tuesday's meeting of the presentation.
Fletcher career started at Sunbury YMCA, then Milton, then Mifflinburg and now Lewisburg.
"It has absolutely been an honor working at the YMCA," Fletcher said in the video. "The people that I've met, the children that have come through the program have been great. Those little kids who joined the program are now doctors, military snipers. These kids have grown up and I like to think I was a little bit of an influence on them."
Gotaskie closed noting the YMCA's help with food insecurity, providing clothing and youth programming means the local branches are not just a drop in the ocean in the Valley, but a vital component as he cited a quote he saw on a bulletin board at the Sunbury branch.
"We ourselves feel that what we are doing is just a drop in the ocean, but the ocean would be less because of that missing drop," he said, quoting Mother Teresa.