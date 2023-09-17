The Jewish holy day of Yom Kippur, the Day of Atonement, begins, like all Jewish holy days, at sundown. This year Yom Kippur falls on September 24th and 25th. The somber services are accompanied by fasting, introspection, and atonement.
Yom Kippur observance is ritual and liturgy heavy. It is not uncommon to spend up to 18 of the 24-hours of the day in a synagogue, engaged in communal prayer. These practices were developed in the centuries after the year 70 CE, when the Temple in Jerusalem was destroyed, and the sacrificial system described in the Torah was destroyed with it.
During our services this year we will recite communal litanies of ways in which sin has been made manifest by our actions. We will also recite and reflect on private prayers and confessions. The responsibility of atonement and making amends, we acknowledge, is incumbent on both the indvidual and the community.
One of the traditional texts read on Yom Kippur comes from the Book of Isaiah, 57:14 — 58:14. Imagine this dramatic scene: Isaiah, himself a prophet from a family of High Priests, has come to Jerusalem with a message for the people. He enters the Temple courtyard where pilgrims have gathered to offer their sacrifices and witness the atonement rituals. He might have climbed up onto a high rotunda step as he prepared to do what was commanded of him: “Cry with full throat, without restraint; raise your voice like a ram’s horn! Declare to My people their transgression…”
We can imagine thousands of people quieting down and turning to hear what all the fuss is about. Because it is Yom Kippur, Isaiah is interrupting their fasting, and praying, and fervently repenting. Some start to object to Isaiah, and God’s declaration that they are not fulfilling their duties: “Why, when we fasted, did You not see?” The response must have been shocking: “Because on your fast day you see to your business and oppress all your laborers! Because you fast in strife and contention, and you strike with a wicked fist!...this is not the fast I desire…”
Every year, I read these words to our congregation in Hebrew and then again in English, to make sure they are heard and understood. We are all, like the ancient Israelites, guilty of going through the motions. There are some who act unjustly to others, even as they exalt God. The atonement we seek on Yom Kippur is cheapened when our words and our actions do not support each other. In that way, we are no different than our ancestors. We did not learn from their mistakes. I believe that is why we read the same passages year after year, for thousands of years now. We need to keep reading them until God’s message that Isaiah spreads is heeded: “This is the fast I desire: to unlock the fetters of wickedness, and untie the cords of the yoke. To let the oppressed go free; to break off every yoke…” When we can say we are doing this, not just for ourselves, but on behalf of everyone, perhaps then true atonement, and change, can happen.
Rabbi Nina H. Mandel leads Congregation Beth El in Sunbury.