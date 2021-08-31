Murder, “the unlawful premeditated killing of one human being by another.” Seems to fit the definition of Ashli Babbitt’s death.
She didn’t have anything on her — no bombs, knives, guns, or anything but herself. She appeared to be pushed through the door by the crowd behind her.
By the way, the man that received thousands of dollars for his videos, seemed to be encouraging her and others to keep going. What a turn of justice.
The left is keeping this going so that they instill hate and fear into the minds of the people! It will not work, we know better. We still have a mind and can judge for ourselves.
Marcia Rebuck,
Dornsife