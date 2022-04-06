SCHOOL: Selinsgrove Area High School
MONTH: February 2022
STUDENT’S NAME: Cierra Adams
PARENTS: Daymon & Nicole Adams
UNIQUE TALENT/HOBBY:
I play the oboe and sing.
LEADERSHIP POSITION(S) HELD:
Soccer Captain, Basketball Captain, Student Council Secretary, National French Honors Society Treasurer.
SPECIAL ACHIEVEMENTS/AWARDS:
2021 Susquehanna Valley Chemistry Award winner, 2019 FBLA State 10th place Introduction to Business Communication winner, Scholar Athlete, 2019 basketball 3rd team PHAC, 2020 basketball 1st team PHAC, 2020 basketball 3rd team Daily Item All Stars, 2021 basketball 3rd team PHAC, 2021 basketball 3rd team Daily Item All Stars, 2021 soccer 1st team PHAC, 2021 soccer 1st team Daily Item All Stars
COMMUNITY SERVICE/WAYS YOU HAVE GIVEN BACK TO THE COMMUNITY:
Key Club, Vacation Bible School volunteer teacher, Meals 4 Seals, coach for Selinsgrove girls basketball and soccer camps
FUTURE PLANS (stay in the Valley?):
I am attending the University of Pennsylvania and I will follow the bio-dental path.
WHY WERE YOU SELECTED TO BE A YOUNG AMERICAN?
I value and have shown qualities necessary to be a Young American. I volunteer to help my community, I am well rounded, and I am a leader both in everyday life and in school events.
WHAT IS SOMETHING YOU WOULD LIKE PEOPLE TO KNOW ABOUT YOU?
I am passionate in pursuing a career in the dental field, specifically oral/maxillofacial surgery.