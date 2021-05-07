210507-sdi-news-youngamerican 01.jpg

SCHOOL: Lewisburg Area High School

MONTH: May

STUDENT’S NAME: Alan Daniel

PARENTS: Marcey Nolan And Chris Daniel

UNIQUE TALENT/HOBBY:

I am decent at catching food thrown in the air with my mouth

LEADERSHIP POSITION(S) HELD:

Link Crew Leader

Class Treasurer

Student Council

SPECIAL ACHIEVEMENTS/AWARDS:

FBLA Regional Champion and National Qualifier

Member of the 2020 state title winning soccer team

COMMUNITY SERVICE/WAYS YOU HAVE GIVEN BACK TO THE COMMUNITIY:

Organized the clearing of walking trails for Mostly Mutts Dog Shelter Helped with various food banks

FUTURE PLANS (stay in the Valley?):

Attend Union College in Schenectady, New York and play soccer.

WHY WERE YOU SELECTED TO BE A YOUNG AMERICAN?

(from Vicki Fennell) Alan is a classroom leader by example and is well respected in our school by students and teachers for his quality character and easygoing nature. He is a hard-working and conscientious student upon whom others can rely. Alan is always inspired to try new things and is not afraid to take risks. He is a trustworthy and reliable friend and is a positive influence on his peers.

WHAT IS SOMETHING YOU WOULD LIKE PEOPLE TO KNOW ABOUT YOU?

I enjoy a good sunset

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you