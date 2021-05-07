SCHOOL: Lewisburg Area High School
MONTH: May
STUDENT’S NAME: Alan Daniel
PARENTS: Marcey Nolan And Chris Daniel
UNIQUE TALENT/HOBBY:
I am decent at catching food thrown in the air with my mouth
LEADERSHIP POSITION(S) HELD:
Link Crew Leader
Class Treasurer
Student Council
SPECIAL ACHIEVEMENTS/AWARDS:
FBLA Regional Champion and National Qualifier
Member of the 2020 state title winning soccer team
COMMUNITY SERVICE/WAYS YOU HAVE GIVEN BACK TO THE COMMUNITIY:
Organized the clearing of walking trails for Mostly Mutts Dog Shelter Helped with various food banks
FUTURE PLANS (stay in the Valley?):
Attend Union College in Schenectady, New York and play soccer.
WHY WERE YOU SELECTED TO BE A YOUNG AMERICAN?
(from Vicki Fennell) Alan is a classroom leader by example and is well respected in our school by students and teachers for his quality character and easygoing nature. He is a hard-working and conscientious student upon whom others can rely. Alan is always inspired to try new things and is not afraid to take risks. He is a trustworthy and reliable friend and is a positive influence on his peers.
WHAT IS SOMETHING YOU WOULD LIKE PEOPLE TO KNOW ABOUT YOU?
I enjoy a good sunset