SCHOOL: SUN ATI
MONTH: February
STUDENT’S NAME: Andrea Ruhl
PARENTS: Bob and Sally Ruhl
UNIQUE TALENT/HOBBY:
I enjoy reading, listening to music and spending time with friends and pets.
LEADERSHIP POSITION(S) HELD:
Team/Zone Leader at Panera Bread
SPECIAL ACHIEVEMENTS/AWARDS:
Accepted into National Honor Society
COMMUNITY SERVICE/WAYS YOU HAVE GIVEN BACK TO THE COMMUNITIY:
Volunteered at a local food bank
Helped pack boxes for operation Christmas Child
FUTURE PLANS (stay in the Valley?):
I hope to go to college around the area so I can remain close to my family and my job
WHY WERE YOU SELECTED TO BE A YOUNG AMERICAN?
Andrea was nominated by Mr. Metzger and Mr. Boonie at SUN ATI. Andrea comes in every morning with a positive attitude and kind words. She demonstrates excellent work ethic in her program.
WHAT IS SOMETHING YOU WOULD LIKE PEOPLE TO KNOW ABOUT YOU?
I love to work and I believe I am a determined person.