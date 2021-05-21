Young American

Andrea Ruhl

SCHOOL: SUN ATI

MONTH: February

STUDENT’S NAME: Andrea Ruhl

PARENTS: Bob and Sally Ruhl

UNIQUE TALENT/HOBBY:

I enjoy reading, listening to music and spending time with friends and pets.

LEADERSHIP POSITION(S) HELD:

Team/Zone Leader at Panera Bread

SPECIAL ACHIEVEMENTS/AWARDS:

Accepted into National Honor Society

COMMUNITY SERVICE/WAYS YOU HAVE GIVEN BACK TO THE COMMUNITIY:

Volunteered at a local food bank

Helped pack boxes for operation Christmas Child

FUTURE PLANS (stay in the Valley?):

I hope to go to college around the area so I can remain close to my family and my job

WHY WERE YOU SELECTED TO BE A YOUNG AMERICAN?

Andrea was nominated by Mr. Metzger and Mr. Boonie at SUN ATI. Andrea comes in every morning with a positive attitude and kind words. She demonstrates excellent work ethic in her program.

WHAT IS SOMETHING YOU WOULD LIKE PEOPLE TO KNOW ABOUT YOU?

I love to work and I believe I am a determined person.

