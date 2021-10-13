SCHOOL: Selinsgrove Area High School
MONTH: September 2021
STUDENT’S NAME: Avery DeFazio
PARENTS: Jessica and Craig DeFazio
UNIQUE TALENT/HOBBY: Snowboarding, Cliff/Bridge Jumping
LEADERSHIP POSITION(S) HELD:
Basketball Co-Captain, Tennis Co-Captain, President of Student Council, Key Club, Vice President of Health Careers Club, Historian of Class of 2022.
SPECIAL ACHIEVEMENTS/AWARDS:
National Honor Society, Spanish National Honor Society, Distinguished Honor Roll, MVP for Basketball in 9th Grade, Angie Wolfe All Tournament Team in 9th Grade, 3rd in High Jump 11th Grade, Daily Item 2nd
COMMUNITY SERVICE/WAYS YOU HAVE GIVEN BACK TO THE COMMUNITY:
Youth in Philanthropy Club (Gives grants to community business’s), Meals for Seals, Volunteer at Selinsgrove Center, Alterserver at St. Pius X, Coach Elementary Basketball, Tutoring, Set Up for Street
FUTURE PLANS (stay in the Valley?):
Go to a 4 year College and play basketball, majoring in Psychology with a minor in Biology, then go to medical school.
WHY WERE YOU SELECTED TO BE A YOUNG AMERICAN?
I believe I was selected to be a Young American because I am kind and friendly towards others. Also, because I am respectful towards teachers, as well as work hard in their classes.
WHAT IS SOMETHING YOU WOULD LIKE PEOPLE TO KNOW ABOUT YOU?
I really enjoy helping others, not because it is rewarding, but because it strengthens my relationship with God. Also, my favorite food is Mac and Cheese.