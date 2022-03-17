- STUDENT’S NAME: Cameron Cummins
- SCHOOL: Danville Area High School
- PARENTS: Jon and Nicole Cummins
- UNIQUE TALENT/HOBBY: Plays trombone/euphonium, composes music
- LEADERSHIP POSITION(S) HELD: Drum Major for marching band, lead trombone for Jazz Ensemble, Treasurer for Key Club
- SPECIAL ACHIEVEMENTS/AWARDS: PA Music Educators Association All State Musician-2021, Commissioned to compose piece for International Trombone Summit
- COMMUNITY SERVICE/WAYS YOU HAVE GIVEN BACK TO THE COMMUNITY: Organize and Participate in events throughout community through NHS and Key Club, Volunteer Soccer referee for American Youth Soccer Organization, Tutor for online website schoolhouse.world
- PLANS: Attend a four year college for music composition and mathematics. Write music for film/tv/video games on the side, while becoming a software engineer or actuary
- WHY WERE YOU SELECTED TO BE A YOUNG AMERICAN? Respected by peers and faculty, always strive to be the best he can be academically and offers support to everyone, reliable and trustworthy
- WHAT IS SOMETHING YOU WOULD LIKE PEOPLE TO KNOW ABOUT YOU? I’m always available to chat! I may be slightly introverted, but I still love to meet new people!
