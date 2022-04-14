LM February YA - C. Walshaw.jpg

SCHOOL: Line Mountain

MONTH: February

STUDENT’S NAME: Camryn Walshaw

PARENT/S: Bryan and Autumn Walshaw

UNIQUE TALENT/HOBBY:

playing percussion

LEADERSHIP POSITION(S) HELD:

German Club president; Veterans Awareness Club vice-president

SPECIAL ACHIEVEMENTS/AWARDS:

National Honor Society; County Band

COMMUNITY SERVICE/WAYS YOU HAVE GIVEN BACK TO THE COMMUNITIY:

Volunteer at local firehouse, veterans fun shoot and other local activities

FUTURE PLANS (stay in the Valley?):

attend college and major in an engineering program

WHY WERE YOU SELECTED TO BE A YOUNG AMERICAN?

Active volunteering member in my community, respectful student

WHAT IS SOMETHING YOU WOULD LIKE PEOPLE TO KNOW ABOUT YOU?

I enjoy helping out my community.

