SCHOOL: Line Mountain
MONTH: February
STUDENT’S NAME: Camryn Walshaw
PARENT/S: Bryan and Autumn Walshaw
UNIQUE TALENT/HOBBY:
playing percussion
LEADERSHIP POSITION(S) HELD:
German Club president; Veterans Awareness Club vice-president
SPECIAL ACHIEVEMENTS/AWARDS:
National Honor Society; County Band
COMMUNITY SERVICE/WAYS YOU HAVE GIVEN BACK TO THE COMMUNITIY:
Volunteer at local firehouse, veterans fun shoot and other local activities
FUTURE PLANS (stay in the Valley?):
attend college and major in an engineering program
WHY WERE YOU SELECTED TO BE A YOUNG AMERICAN?
Active volunteering member in my community, respectful student
WHAT IS SOMETHING YOU WOULD LIKE PEOPLE TO KNOW ABOUT YOU?
I enjoy helping out my community.