SCHOOL: Danville Area High School
MONTH: October, 2021
STUDENT’S NAME: Caroline Spahr
PARENTS: Laura Spahr and Jonathan Spahr
UNIQUE TALENT/HOBBY:
Caroline enjoys podcasts and hanging out with friends at Old City Bagels
LEADERSHIP POSITION(S) HELD:
National Honor Society Public Relations Officer, Swim Team Captain, Head Editor of the Danville Area High School Yearbook, Manager at Sunny Brook Pool, Researched Adolescent Mental Health and Adolescent Care with Geisinger Precision Youth Advisory Counselor based in Danville, PA- Spoke on research findings at the National Integrated Care Conference in Fall of 2020 Contributed to an abstract for Geisinger Research in Spring of 2021
SPECIAL ACHIEVEMENTS/AWARDS:
National Honor Society Member, Member of Danville Swim team that broke five relay swim records in the 400 free relay, 200 free relay, and medley relay
COMMUNITY SERVICE/WAYS YOU HAVE GIVEN BACK TO THE COMMUNITY:
Teach swim lessons as a volunteer at Sunny Brook Pool as well as the Bloomsburg Area YMCA, Food bank volunteer, volunteer with National Honor Society
FUTURE PLANS (stay in the Valley?):
Attend a 4 year university to study Biology with a minor in statistics and an emphasis in Japanese
WHY WERE YOU SELECTED TO BE A YOUNG AMERICAN?
“Caroline is very active in the community, and is one of the most selfless people that I know. Caroline continuously gives back to the community, and is always willing to go the extra mile to help others. Caroline is a natural born leader, and is very ambitious as well as generous. There are few students who I feel confident that will be successful no matter what environment or direction their life takes them, but Caroline is one of the few individuals who I have encountered that I know will be successful in their life, regardless of circumstances. They should be incredibly proud of what they have accomplished in their life, but Caroline should also understand that they have so much more that they still will accomplish.”- Roger Legg, Guidance Counselor
WHAT IS SOMETHING YOU WOULD LIKE PEOPLE TO KNOW ABOUT YOU?
Caroline listens to podcasts about Bitcoin, and knows that it is the way of the future.