September_Lewisburg_Carter Hoover.jpeg

SCHOOL: Lewisburg Area High School

MONTH: September

STUDENT’S NAME: Carter Hoover

PARENTS: Steven and Angela Hoover

UNIQUE TALENT/HOBBY:

Soccer

LEADERSHIP POSITION(S) HELD:

Captain of the soccer team; Link Crew Leader; Key Club Editor

SPECIAL ACHIEVEMENTS/AWARDS:

National Honor Society; National Spanish Honor Society; 3-time Varsity letter - soccer

COMMUNITY SERVICE/WAYS YOU HAVE GIVEN BACK TO THE COMMUNITY:

Basketball coach and referee for younger students; Work at soup kitchen

FUTURE PLANS (stay in the Valley?):

Go to college for nursing and play soccer

WHY WERE YOU SELECTED TO BE A YOUNG AMERICAN?

Carter is a kind and "others-centered" young person. He works well with others and is a leader among his peers. He maintains high academic and personal standards (Vicki Fennell)

WHAT IS SOMETHING YOU WOULD LIKE PEOPLE TO KNOW ABOUT YOU?

I enjoy collecting LEGOs as a hobby.

Trending Video