SCHOOL: Lewisburg Area High School
MONTH: September
STUDENT’S NAME: Carter Hoover
PARENTS: Steven and Angela Hoover
UNIQUE TALENT/HOBBY:
Soccer
LEADERSHIP POSITION(S) HELD:
Captain of the soccer team; Link Crew Leader; Key Club Editor
SPECIAL ACHIEVEMENTS/AWARDS:
National Honor Society; National Spanish Honor Society; 3-time Varsity letter - soccer
COMMUNITY SERVICE/WAYS YOU HAVE GIVEN BACK TO THE COMMUNITY:
Basketball coach and referee for younger students; Work at soup kitchen
FUTURE PLANS (stay in the Valley?):
Go to college for nursing and play soccer
WHY WERE YOU SELECTED TO BE A YOUNG AMERICAN?
Carter is a kind and "others-centered" young person. He works well with others and is a leader among his peers. He maintains high academic and personal standards (Vicki Fennell)
WHAT IS SOMETHING YOU WOULD LIKE PEOPLE TO KNOW ABOUT YOU?
I enjoy collecting LEGOs as a hobby.