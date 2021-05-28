Young American Claire Schmoke

STUDENT’S NAME: Claire Schmoke
SCHOOL: Shikellamy High School
MONTH: May
PARENTS: Lisa Pfleegor and Robert Schmoke
UNIQUE TALENT/HOBBY: Dancing, Singing, Cheerleading, Photography
LEADERSHIP POSITION(S) HELD: Varsity Cheer Captain, Key Club Secretary, Student Dance Captain for the Shikellamy Theatre Department, Choir Co-Vice President
SPECIAL ACHIEVEMENTS/AWARDS: Girl Scout Bronze and Silver Award (Gold Award in progress), Honor Roll, National Honors Society member, ACE student with Bloomsburg University, Leadership and Academic Cheer Awards, All- American Cheerleading Nominee, Selected member of the Shikellamy Jazz and Chamber Choirs, Received Nationals invite for Competitive Dance
COMMUNITY SERVICE/WAYS YOU HAVE GIVEN BACK TO THE COMMUNITY: I’ve done many service projects with both Key Club and Girl Scouts and have also been a volunteer for the Ta-Ta Trot since 2015
FUTURE PLANS: I plan to attend college (undetermined location) to dual major in Secondary Education Mathematics and Finance
WHY WERE YOU SELECTED TO BE A YOUNG AMERICAN?
I believe that I was selected to be a Young American because of my willingness and drive to help myself and others reach their fullest potential. My dedication and hard work academically, athletically and socially have all contributed to my life in a positive manner. The different experiences that I have had have allowed me to connect with all sorts of people and help them realize greatness within themselves and the world.
WHAT IS SOMETHING YOU WOULD LIKE PEOPLE TO KNOW ABOUT YOU? I always aim to put a smile on someone else’s face. It may seem like a small task, but knowing I’ve made an impact on someone else’s day for the better ultimately makes my day better.