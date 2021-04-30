SCHOOL: Selinsgrove Area High School
MONTH: April 2021
STUDENT’S NAME: Eli Markle
PARENTS: Chris & Mary Markle
UNIQUE TALENT/HOBBY: Singing, Juggling
LEADERSHIP POSITION(S) HELD:
President of National Honor Society, President of Honor Choir, Treasurer of Music Honor Society, Treasurer for Class of 2021, Secretary of Spanish Club, 2 year captain of boys tennis team
SPECIAL ACHIEVEMENTS/AWARDS:
National Honor Society, Music National Honor Society, 3 time FBLA State Qualifier, PMEA District 8 Chorus Qualifier, 2020 Homecoming King, Spanish National Honor Society
COMMUNITY SERVICE/WAYS YOU HAVE GIVEN BACK TO THE COMMUNITIY:
Students Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, Canvased for local and national political campaign, children's activities, Volunteer at SU community picnic and server for dining staff holiday dinners
FUTURE PLANS (stay in the Valley?):
I plan to attend a 4 year University and study social work and political science
WHY WERE YOU SELECTED TO BE A YOUNG AMERICAN?
I believe that I was selected to be a Young American because I am an involved student who tries to lead with kindness, humor and respect
WHAT IS SOMETHING YOU WOULD LIKE PEOPLE TO KNOW ABOUT YOU?
I recognize how fortunate I am to have had some of the most dedicated, talented and hard working teachers from kindergarten through my senior year