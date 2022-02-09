SCHOOL: LINE MOUNTAIN HIGH SCHOOL
STUDENT’S NAME: Emily M. Gonsar
PARENTS: Denise and Harold "Rab" Gonsar
UNIQUE TALENT/HOBBY: Playing basketball and softball
LEADERSHIP POSITION(S) HELD: Assistant coach of the Junior High girls basketball team
SPECIAL ACHIEVEMENTS/AWARDS: Member of the Tri-Valley League 2019 and 2021, District 2019 and 2021, and State 2021 Champion softball team. Lettered varsity in basketball and softball for all four years and am on Distinguished Honor roll.
COMMUNITY SERVICE/WAYS YOU HAVE GIVEN BACK TO THE COMMUNITY: Volunteering at an elementary basketball camp and helping out at Junior High girls basketball practices.
PLANS: I will be attending Bloomsburg University in the fall of 2022, majoring in Nursing, focusing in NICU and labor and delivery. After receiving my degree I plan to stay in the area and help my community.
WHY WERE YOU SELECTED TO BE A YOUNG AMERICAN? I believe I was selected as Young American because of my willingness to help others, being on Distinguished honor rolls all of my high school career, and playing two Varsity sports.
WHAT IS SOMETHING YOU WOULD LIKE PEOPLE TO KNOW ABOUT YOU? I would like people to know that I enjoy working with and helping younger children. I like spending my free time with my family and friends who have supported me throughout my life.