SCHOOL: Mifflinburg Area Highschool
MONTH: September
STUDENT’S NAME: Emily Seebold
PARENTS: Tracy and Don Seebold
UNIQUE TALENT/HOBBY:
I enjoy singing, acting, playing guitar, violin and field hockey.
LEADERSHIP POSITION(S) HELD:
I am a captain on my field hockey team, I am the historian of the National Honor Society and I am the choir treasurer.
SPECIAL ACHIEVEMENTS/AWARDS:
I have made distract and regional choir the past 2 years,
COMMUNITY SERVICE/WAYS YOU HAVE GIVEN BACK TO THE COMMUNITY:
I am very passionate about social justice and am a teen representative for the Mifflinburg Equity Team.
Every summer since 8th grade I’ve participated in group mission work camps.
FUTURE PLANS (stay in the Valley?):
I plan to attend a four-year University and major in Social Work. I have not decided where I want to live in the future but am excited to see where my occupation can take me and for the exiting future opportunities.
WHY WERE YOU SELECTED TO BE A YOUNG AMERICAN?
I believe I was selected to be a Young American because I like to be envolved in a variety of activities through my school and community and hope to bring positive change to the places and people around me.
WHAT IS SOMETHING YOU WOULD LIKE PEOPLE TO KNOW ABOUT YOU?
I do not live off of expectation s I set for myself, but day by day ways I can make myself and others fulfilled. One step at a time is how I’ve always rolled and I encourage that for anyone struggling to find purpose.