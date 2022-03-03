January_Northumberland Christian_Emma Ulmer.jpg

YOUNG AMERICAN STUDENT FORM

SCHOOL: Northumberland Christian School

MONTH: January

STUDENT’S NAME: Emma Ulmer

PARENTS: Jeffrey & Edna Ulmer

UNIQUE TALENT/HOBBY:

growing corn, reading

LEADERSHIP POSITION(S) HELD:

Captain of the basketball team.

SPECIAL ACHIEVEMENTS/AWARDS:

Distinguished Honor Roll

COMMUNITY SERVICE/WAYS YOU HAVE GIVEN BACK TO THE COMMUNITY:

Helping in the nursery at my church.

FUTURE PLANS (stay in the Valley?):

Become an aerospace engineer

WHY WERE YOU SELECTED TO BE A YOUNG AMERICAN?

I'm a hard working student and athlete.

WHAT IS SOMETHING YOU WOULD LIKE PEOPLE TO KNOW ABOUT YOU?

I'm really tall.

