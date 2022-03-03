YOUNG AMERICAN STUDENT FORM
SCHOOL: Northumberland Christian School
MONTH: January
STUDENT’S NAME: Emma Ulmer
PARENTS: Jeffrey & Edna Ulmer
UNIQUE TALENT/HOBBY:
growing corn, reading
LEADERSHIP POSITION(S) HELD:
Captain of the basketball team.
SPECIAL ACHIEVEMENTS/AWARDS:
Distinguished Honor Roll
COMMUNITY SERVICE/WAYS YOU HAVE GIVEN BACK TO THE COMMUNITY:
Helping in the nursery at my church.
FUTURE PLANS (stay in the Valley?):
Become an aerospace engineer
WHY WERE YOU SELECTED TO BE A YOUNG AMERICAN?
I'm a hard working student and athlete.
WHAT IS SOMETHING YOU WOULD LIKE PEOPLE TO KNOW ABOUT YOU?
I'm really tall.