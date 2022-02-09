SCHOOL: Shikellamy High School
MONTH: October
STUDENT’S NAME: Gage Bertovich
PARENTS: Lee Bertovich
UNIQUE TALENT/HOBBY:
Student teaching with Algebra 1 classes at the HS to prepare for a teaching career
LEADERSHIP POSITION(S) HELD:
Co-Head Coach for a baseball team in the Sunbury Baseball League Team Captain for wrestling in 9th grade
SPECIAL ACHIEVEMENTS/AWARDS:
National Honor Society
Varsity letter and academic achievement for wrestling
COMMUNITY SERVICE/WAYS YOU HAVE GIVEN BACK TO THE COMMUNITY:
Coaching kids 11-13 in Sunbury Baseball for the 2019-2021 baseball season.
FUTURE PLANS (stay in the Valley?):
Go to college for a secondary education in mathematics degree, maybe move back to the Valley depending on where I go to college.
WHY WERE YOU SELECTED TO BE A YOUNG AMERICAN?
I was selected to be a Young American because of my leadership in the classrooms with kids/young adults as I want a future in education teaching the next generation of kids.
WHAT IS SOMETHING YOU WOULD LIKE PEOPLE TO KNOW ABOUT YOU?
One of my happiest times is making a younger kid smile and to feel like you've really made a difference in a child's life. Whether coaching or teaching, it makes me smile.