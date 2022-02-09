October_Selinsgrove_Maryrose Molina-Shuman.png

SCHOOL: Shikellamy High School

MONTH: October

STUDENT’S NAME: Gage Bertovich

PARENTS: Lee Bertovich

UNIQUE TALENT/HOBBY:

Student teaching with Algebra 1 classes at the HS to prepare for a teaching career

LEADERSHIP POSITION(S) HELD:

Co-Head Coach for a baseball team in the Sunbury Baseball League Team Captain for wrestling in 9th grade

SPECIAL ACHIEVEMENTS/AWARDS:

National Honor Society

Varsity letter and academic achievement for wrestling

COMMUNITY SERVICE/WAYS YOU HAVE GIVEN BACK TO THE COMMUNITY:

Coaching kids 11-13 in Sunbury Baseball for the 2019-2021 baseball season.

FUTURE PLANS (stay in the Valley?):

Go to college for a secondary education in mathematics degree, maybe move back to the Valley depending on where I go to college.

WHY WERE YOU SELECTED TO BE A YOUNG AMERICAN?

I was selected to be a Young American because of my leadership in the classrooms with kids/young adults as I want a future in education teaching the next generation of kids.

WHAT IS SOMETHING YOU WOULD LIKE PEOPLE TO KNOW ABOUT YOU?

One of my happiest times is making a younger kid smile and to feel like you've really made a difference in a child's life. Whether coaching or teaching, it makes me smile.

