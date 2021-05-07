SCHOOL: Danville Area High School
MONTH: May
STUDENT’S NAME: Grace Keebler
PARENTS: Matthew and Rebecca Keebler
UNIQUE TALENT/HOBBY:
I like to thrift and up-cycle clothing.
LEADERSHIP POSITION(S) HELD:
I was promoted and trained to be a team leader at Burger King and I was secretary of freshman class at Titusville High School
SPECIAL ACHIEVEMENTS/AWARDS:
I am a National Honors Society inductee and ranked third in class after moving as a Sophomore.
COMMUNITY SERVICE/WAYS YOU HAVE GIVEN BACK TO THE COMMUNITIY:
I have helped in local food drives and diaper drives, made lap blankets for nursing homes, volunteered at concession for little league softball and donated to local fundraisers.
FUTURE PLANS (stay in the Valley?):
I plan on staying in the area to go to college and major in Biochemistry then continue to dental school.
WHY WERE YOU SELECTED TO BE A YOUNG AMERICAN?
I believe in being kind to and accepting of everyone in our school. If anyone ever needs help, I will always be willing, and I live by the principle that when someone is having a bad day, kindness can go a long way.
WHAT IS SOMETHING YOU WOULD LIKE PEOPLE TO KNOW ABOUT YOU?
I work hard toward my goals everyday, and I always try to be the best person I can be.