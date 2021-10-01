SCHOOL: Danville Area High School
MONTH: September 2021
STUDENT’S NAME: Gretchen Pickle
PARENTS: Laurie and Brian Pickle
UNIQUE TALENT/HOBBY:
Girl's Tennis
LEADERSHIP POSITION(S) HELD:
Class President, Vice President of Key Club, Girl's Tennis Team Captain
SPECIAL ACHIEVEMENTS/AWARDS:
AP Scholar, National Honor Society Member
COMMUNITY SERVICE/WAYS YOU HAVE GIVEN BACK TO THE COMMUNITY:
Volunteer at local church and volunteer cleaning up recreational parks
FUTURE PLANS (stay in the Valley?):
Go to college in Florida to major in nursing
WHY WERE YOU SELECTED TO BE A YOUNG AMERICAN?
Outstanding young individual with a tremendous work ethic, but a better person. Gretchen is always polite and helpful, and there isn't a person that will say a bad word about her.
WHAT IS SOMETHING YOU WOULD LIKE PEOPLE TO KNOW ABOUT YOU?
The reason Gretchen went into nursing is to make sure other people don't struggle, and to make sure she can help and comfort others.