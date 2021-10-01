September_Danville_Gretchen Pickle.jpg

SCHOOL: Danville Area High School

MONTH: September 2021

STUDENT’S NAME: Gretchen Pickle

PARENTS: Laurie and Brian Pickle

UNIQUE TALENT/HOBBY:

Girl's Tennis

LEADERSHIP POSITION(S) HELD:

Class President, Vice President of Key Club, Girl's Tennis Team Captain

SPECIAL ACHIEVEMENTS/AWARDS:

AP Scholar, National Honor Society Member

COMMUNITY SERVICE/WAYS YOU HAVE GIVEN BACK TO THE COMMUNITY:

Volunteer at local church and volunteer cleaning up recreational parks

FUTURE PLANS (stay in the Valley?):

Go to college in Florida to major in nursing

WHY WERE YOU SELECTED TO BE A YOUNG AMERICAN?

Outstanding young individual with a tremendous work ethic, but a better person. Gretchen is always polite and helpful, and there isn't a person that will say a bad word about her.

WHAT IS SOMETHING YOU WOULD LIKE PEOPLE TO KNOW ABOUT YOU?

The reason Gretchen went into nursing is to make sure other people don't struggle, and to make sure she can help and comfort others.

