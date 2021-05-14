SCHOOL: Line Mountain High School
MONTH: May 2021
STUDENT’S NAME: Haley Seedor
PARENTS: Billy Jo and Jason Seedor
UNIQUE TALENT/HOBBY:
playing my alto saxophone, piano, and ukulele
LEADERSHIP POSITION(S) HELD:
King's Kids leader, Bible School leader
SPECIAL ACHIEVEMENTS/AWARDS:
I am in National Honor society, got into county band, have been on Distinguished Honor Roll since freshman year
COMMUNITY SERVICE/WAYS YOU HAVE GIVEN BACK TO THE COMMUNITIY:
I go on missions trips with my youth group to help those in need, local or out of state. I have assisted many times in picking up trash along the road.
FUTURE PLANS (stay in the Valley?):
After high school, I plan on attending either Bloomsburg University or Penn State University, majoring in Biology or Criminal Justice. I would like to stay close to home for a while but eventually move down to the Carolinas closer to the beach and warm weather.
WHY WERE YOU SELECTED TO BE A YOUNG AMERICAN?
I believe I was selected to be a Young American because I'm studious, respectful, and a role model to others. I work hard to do my best in anything I do and set a good example to peers and underclassmen.
WHAT IS SOMETHING YOU WOULD LIKE PEOPLE TO KNOW ABOUT YOU?
I work had and put my mind to everything I do and I love giving back to the earth.