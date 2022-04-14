STUDENT’S NAME: Hannah Beachy
SCHOOL: Mifflinburg Area High School
PARENTS: Verlyn and Treva Beachy
UNIQUE TALENT/HOBBY: Shopping
LEADERSHIP POSITION(S) HELD: I am the Vice President of the National Honors Society, the Vice President of the AP club and the Recording Secretary of the Student Council.
SPECIAL ACHIEVEMENTS/AWARDS: I was given a Voice of Democracy Certificate of Merit by the Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States and its Auxiliary for winning third place in their Voice of Democracy essay contest.
COMMUNITY SERVICE/WAYS YOU HAVE GIVEN BACK TO THE COMMUNITY: I am apart of Mifflinburg’s Key Club and volunteer at my church.
PLANS: I plan to attend a four year university, then continue on to medical school to become a practicing physician.
WHY WERE YOU SELECTED TO BE A YOUNG AMERICAN? I try my hardest to encourage and inspire others around me and to spread kindness by being a friend to all. I strive for success both inside and outside the classroom and value my education.
WHAT IS SOMETHING YOU WOULD LIKE PEOPLE TO KNOW ABOUT YOU? I enjoy watching sunrises and sunsets.