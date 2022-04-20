- STUDENT’S NAME: Hannah Shriver
- SCHOOL: Midd-West High School
- PARENTS: Steve and Donna Shriver
- UNIQUE TALENT/HOBBY: I enjoy painting and being active.
- LEADERSHIP POSITION(S) HELD: Class Treasurer (11th and 12th), Field Hockey Captain (11th and 12th), Student Council (12th)
- SPECIAL ACHIEVEMENTS/AWARDS: Girl Scout Bronze, Silver, and Gold Awards, Student of the Month (9th, 10th, and 11th), Distinguished Honor Roll for all marking periods, HOBY Award, George Eastmen Young Leaders Award, National Honor Society, President's Education Award, 2020 National Academic Squad NFHCA, PHSFHCA 2020 All-Academic Team, NFHCA 2020 Scholar of Distinction, 2021 Field Hockey MVP
- COMMUNITY SERVICE/WAYS YOU HAVE GIVEN BACK TO THE COMMUNITY: I have volunteered at Snyder County Children and Youth's back to school giveaway. I have helped with the blood drives at school. I volunteered as a camp counselor. I have helped organize Girl Scout events for younger troops and I have started and continued running a local food bank called Bread of Life Food Ministry.
- PLANS: Attend Bloomsburg University to study Health Sciences
- WHY WERE YOU SELECTED TO BE A YOUNG AMERICAN? I think I was selected because of my positive attitude, work ethic, academics, service to the community, and the kindness I show others.
- WHAT IS SOMETHING YOU WOULD LIKE PEOPLE TO KNOW ABOUT YOU? Throughout my life I have developed a deep sense of gratitude for how God has blessed me and in turn I have an understanding that my achievements are made possible only through His grace.