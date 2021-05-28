Young American Isabel Proger

STUDENT’S NAME: Isabel Proger
SCHOOL: Selinsgrove Area High School
MONTH: May
PARENTS: Michael Proger & Lori Proger
UNIQUE TALENT/HOBBY: I love art and music!
LEADERSHIP POSITION(S) HELD: Project Committee Chair/Artistic Director of the Student Teen Artist Resource Team (START), Vice President of the Class of 2021, Vice President of Tri-M Music Honor Society, French Honor Society Officer, French Club Historian and Health Careers Club Treasurer
SPECIAL ACHIEVEMENTS/AWARDS: CSIU Art Gallery selection, Smart Girls design award, Invited Guest Speaker for CISS STEM Camp and National Honor Society member
COMMUNITY SERVICE/WAYS YOU HAVE GIVEN BACK TO THE COMMUNITY: Geisinger Junior Volunteer, Student Teen Artist Resource Team (START) Project Committee Chair/Artistic Director, Nursing Home Volunteer, Meals for Seals Volunteer
FUTURE PLANS: I will be attending college in the fall. I will be majoring in Biology and possibly double major in Biology and Art. I plan to pursue a science-related career and I hope to travel and learn more about different cultures and people
WHY WERE YOU SELECTED TO BE A YOUNG AMERICAN?
My involvement in the school and the community as a whole has allowed me to grow as a person. I have always been very involved in a variety of activities and organizations, and I have had the opportunity to meet and help so many wonderful people.
WHAT IS SOMETHING YOU WOULD LIKE PEOPLE TO KNOW ABOUT YOU? I have turned my artwork into a business and painted several murals around Selinsgrove