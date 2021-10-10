SCHOOL: Line Mountain High School
MONTH: September 2021
STUDENT’S NAME: Jaron Carl
PARENTS: James and Tina Carl
UNIQUE TALENT/HOBBY:
playing the piano; doing Sudokus
LEADERSHIP POSITION(S) HELD:
led “See you at the Pole” 2020; VBS assistant craft director
SPECIAL ACHIEVEMENTS/AWARDS:
member of the National Honor Society; 8th grade Woodmen Life history award; High school Chemistry award 2020 (Lycoming College)
COMMUNITY SERVICE/WAYS YOU HAVE GIVEN BACK TO THE COMMUNITY:
VBS assistant craft director at New Life Church in Herndon; cleaned at the Ronald McDonald house; Christmsa carolling
FUTURE PLANS (stay in the Valley?):
I plan on going to college to become an engineer. After that, I hope to find a job in the Central Pennsylvania Area.
WHY WERE YOU SELECTED TO BE A YOUNG AMERICAN?
I try my best to be studious and courteous to everyone.
WHAT IS SOMETHING YOU WOULD LIKE PEOPLE TO KNOW ABOUT YOU?
I am the 5th of 6 children and am also an uncle.