September_Line Mountain_Jaron Carl.jpg

SCHOOL: Line Mountain High School

MONTH: September 2021

STUDENT’S NAME: Jaron Carl

PARENTS: James and Tina Carl

UNIQUE TALENT/HOBBY:

playing the piano; doing Sudokus

LEADERSHIP POSITION(S) HELD:

led “See you at the Pole” 2020; VBS assistant craft director

SPECIAL ACHIEVEMENTS/AWARDS:

member of the National Honor Society; 8th grade Woodmen Life history award; High school Chemistry award 2020 (Lycoming College)

COMMUNITY SERVICE/WAYS YOU HAVE GIVEN BACK TO THE COMMUNITY:

VBS assistant craft director at New Life Church in Herndon; cleaned at the Ronald McDonald house; Christmsa carolling

FUTURE PLANS (stay in the Valley?):

I plan on going to college to become an engineer. After that, I hope to find a job in the Central Pennsylvania Area.

WHY WERE YOU SELECTED TO BE A YOUNG AMERICAN?

I try my best to be studious and courteous to everyone.

WHAT IS SOMETHING YOU WOULD LIKE PEOPLE TO KNOW ABOUT YOU?

I am the 5th of 6 children and am also an uncle.

Tags

Trending Video