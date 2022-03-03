YOUNG AMERICAN STUDENT FORM
SCHOOL: Mifflinburg Area High School
MONTH: January 2022
STUDENT’S NAME: Jenny Jiang
PARENTS: Tony & Cindy Jiang
UNIQUE TALENT/HOBBY:
hyperextension of my elbow; organizing/planning/journaling
LEADERSHIP POSITION(S) HELD:
-Key Club Secretary (2021-2022)
-National Honor Society Secretary (2021-2022)
SPECIAL ACHIEVEMENTS/AWARDS:
President's Volunteer Service Award (GOLD)-2021
COMMUNITY SERVICE/WAYS YOU HAVE GIVEN BACK TO THE COMMUNITY:
SGAP Leaders:
-Schedule & liaison with monthly dynamic speakers for SPEAKER Series.
-Facilitate email communication with partner organizations regarding the ongoing projects (i.e. Letters of Encouragement Project - letters, poems, drawings of encouragement) sent to nursing homes & assisted living facilities
-Supported areas of responsibilities within our team to carry out service projects with YSA (Youth Global Agency)
Key Club:
-Participated in 2 highway cleanups
-Organized a food drive donation
-bi-weekly recycling around the school (2019)
Asian Passion Program:
-Tutor/converse with students with English as their second language by practice sessions and building upon skillsets.
FUTURE PLANS (stay in the Valley?):
(haven't commited yet), but my current plans are to attend Drexel University in fall 2022 & major in Nursing!
WHY WERE YOU SELECTED TO BE A YOUNG AMERICAN?
I was selected to be a Young American because of my academic successes, demonstrated leadership abilities, and dedication to various activities at Mifflinburg Area High School!
WHAT IS SOMETHING YOU WOULD LIKE PEOPLE TO KNOW ABOUT YOU?
I absolutely love to drink bubble tea:))