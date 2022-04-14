SCHOOL: Northumberland Christian School
MONTH: February
STUDENT’S NAME: Joshua Lamey
PARENTS: Harold & Kristen Lamey
UNIQUE TALENT/HOBBY:
I play piano and guitar, and enjoy trail running.
LEADERSHIP POSITION(S) HELD:
Captain of varsity soccer team, youth group worship leader
SPECIAL ACHIEVEMENTS/AWARDS:
1600m run district medalist, school and ACAA record in the 1600m, school record in the 3200m, and all-star for soccer
COMMUNITY SERVICE/WAYS YOU HAVE GIVEN BACK TO THE COMMUNITY:
Help lead worship team at my youth group and organize a student-led Bible study, help serve a holiday meal at The Refuge, went on a local missions trip to Harrisburg to help with youth and do various service projects
FUTURE PLANS (stay in the Valley?):
To attend college majoring in medicine, to continue running, and stay in the area
WHY WERE YOU SELECTED TO BE A YOUNG AMERICAN?
I feel I was selected because of my willingness to help others as well as my leadership abilities.
WHAT IS SOMETHING YOU WOULD LIKE PEOPLE TO KNOW ABOUT YOU?
Jesus Christ changed my life. Seek Him.