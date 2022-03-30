SCHOOL: Shikellamy High School
MONTH: February
STUDENT’S NAME: Kayla Bennett
PARENTS: Marcy and Patrick Bennett
UNIQUE TALENT/HOBBY:
I play the saxophone in band
LEADERSHIP POSITION(S) HELD:
I am the vice president of the NHS and the vice president of the Shikellamy marching Braves, and I will soon be a CVS shift supervisor
SPECIAL ACHIEVEMENTS/AWARDS:
I was on the homecoming court sophmore-senior year, and the 2021 homecoming queen
COMMUNITY SERVICE/WAYS YOU HAVE GIVEN BACK TO THE COMMUNITY:
I am always willing to help those in need. If someone needs help I will be there for them.
FUTURE PLANS (stay in the Valley?):
I would like to go to college to become an elementary school teacher
WHY WERE YOU SELECTED TO BE A YOUNG AMERICAN?
I was selected because I am a very dependable and responsible person. I am willing to help anyone who needs it.
WHAT IS SOMETHING YOU WOULD LIKE PEOPLE TO KNOW ABOUT YOU?
I help a kindergarten class at Priestley elementary to help me prepare for my future as a teacher.