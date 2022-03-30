February_Shikellamy_Kayla Bennett.jpeg

SCHOOL: Shikellamy High School

MONTH: February

STUDENT’S NAME: Kayla Bennett

PARENTS: Marcy and Patrick Bennett

UNIQUE TALENT/HOBBY:

I play the saxophone in band

LEADERSHIP POSITION(S) HELD:

I am the vice president of the NHS and the vice president of the Shikellamy marching Braves, and I will soon be a CVS shift supervisor

SPECIAL ACHIEVEMENTS/AWARDS:

I was on the homecoming court sophmore-senior year, and the 2021 homecoming queen

COMMUNITY SERVICE/WAYS YOU HAVE GIVEN BACK TO THE COMMUNITY:

I am always willing to help those in need. If someone needs help I will be there for them.

FUTURE PLANS (stay in the Valley?):

I would like to go to college to become an elementary school teacher

WHY WERE YOU SELECTED TO BE A YOUNG AMERICAN?

I was selected because I am a very dependable and responsible person. I am willing to help anyone who needs it.

WHAT IS SOMETHING YOU WOULD LIKE PEOPLE TO KNOW ABOUT YOU?

I help a kindergarten class at Priestley elementary to help me prepare for my future as a teacher.

Tags

Trending Video