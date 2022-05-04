March_Northumberland Christian_Kendra Schoeppner.jpg

SCHOOL: Northumberland Christian School

MONTH: March

STUDENT’S NAME: Kendra Schoeppner

PARENTS: Sam & Julia Schoeppner

UNIQUE TALENT/HOBBY:

playing violin, listening to music, reading

LEADERSHIP POSITION(S) HELD:

Responsible for training new employees at our family business.

SPECIAL ACHIEVEMENTS/AWARDS:

Participated in the Susquehanna Youth Orchestra and earned distinguished honor roll annually.

COMMUNITY SERVICE/WAYS YOU HAVE GIVEN BACK TO THE COMMUNITY:

Over several years, I have performed in a violin ensemble for local retirement homes.

FUTURE PLANS (stay in the Valley?):

I plan on attending a four year university in Central Pennsylvania

WHY WERE YOU SELECTED TO BE A YOUNG AMERICAN?

I am a hard worker and enjoy helping people.

WHAT IS SOMETHING YOU WOULD LIKE PEOPLE TO KNOW ABOUT YOU?

I grew up in a family business and worked there during my high school years. I have also been learning French for three years.

