SCHOOL: Northumberland Christian School
MONTH: March
STUDENT’S NAME: Kendra Schoeppner
PARENTS: Sam & Julia Schoeppner
UNIQUE TALENT/HOBBY:
playing violin, listening to music, reading
LEADERSHIP POSITION(S) HELD:
Responsible for training new employees at our family business.
SPECIAL ACHIEVEMENTS/AWARDS:
Participated in the Susquehanna Youth Orchestra and earned distinguished honor roll annually.
COMMUNITY SERVICE/WAYS YOU HAVE GIVEN BACK TO THE COMMUNITY:
Over several years, I have performed in a violin ensemble for local retirement homes.
FUTURE PLANS (stay in the Valley?):
I plan on attending a four year university in Central Pennsylvania
WHY WERE YOU SELECTED TO BE A YOUNG AMERICAN?
I am a hard worker and enjoy helping people.
WHAT IS SOMETHING YOU WOULD LIKE PEOPLE TO KNOW ABOUT YOU?
I grew up in a family business and worked there during my high school years. I have also been learning French for three years.