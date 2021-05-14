SCHOOL: Midd-West High School
MONTH: May
STUDENT’S NAME: Leah Ferster
PARENTS: Mark & Lisa Ferster
UNIQUE TALENT/HOBBY:
Sports, Kayaking and camping
LEADERSHIP POSITION(S) HELD:
none
SPECIAL ACHIEVEMENTS/AWARDS:
Distinguished Honor Roll (9-12th grades), February Student of the Month, Girls Soccer Team Award, 2X's District Gold Medalist for Girls Soccer, 6th Place Medalist for Track & Field.
COMMUNITY SERVICE/WAYS YOU HAVE GIVEN BACK TO THE COMMUNITIY:
Volunteering in the kids program and service meals at my church, working in lemonade stand at local fair, helping out at children's activities during the summer
FUTURE PLANS (stay in the Valley?):
I plan to attend college for middle-level education and continue my track and field career then I hope to get a teaching job in PA.
WHY WERE YOU SELECTED TO BE A YOUNG AMERICAN?
I think I was selected because I am hard-working student, and keep my grades up while playing sports year round as well as being a good role model to my peers.
WHAT IS SOMETHING YOU WOULD LIKE PEOPLE TO KNOW ABOUT YOU?
I enjoy the outdoors and playing many sports while also being a cook at a local cafe.