SCHOOL: SUN Area Technical Institute
MONTH: February
STUDENT’S NAME: Liberty Justice-Dean
PARENTS: Richard Dean & Anne Justice
UNIQUE TALENT/HOBBY:
Art & Design
LEADERSHIP POSITION(S) HELD:
National Art Honor Society Treasurer 2019
Advertising Art & Design chapter of SkillsUSA Vice President
SPECIAL ACHIEVEMENTS/AWARDS:
Scholastic Art Gold Key 2021
COMMUNITY SERVICE/WAYS YOU HAVE GIVEN BACK TO THE COMMUNITY:
2018-2021 Volunteer at Arts & Crafts fairs (including Lewisburg Art Festival) with NAHS and fundraising for various charities
FUTURE PLANS (stay in the Valley?):
Deciding between several college scholarships for Art & Design
WHY WERE YOU SELECTED TO BE A YOUNG AMERICAN?
Liberty was selected as a Young American because of her personal motivation, strong work ethic and advanced level of creativity. She takes advantage of every opportunity she can fit into her schedule with confidence.
WHAT IS SOMETHING YOU WOULD LIKE PEOPLE TO KNOW ABOUT YOU?
Something you should know about me is I have known that I've wanted to go into the creative field since I was in elementary school. Last summer I also did a three-week precollege program at an art school in Beverly, Massachusetts where I took college level classes.