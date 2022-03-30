February_SUN Tech_Liberty Justice-Dean.jpg

SCHOOL: SUN Area Technical Institute

MONTH: February

STUDENT’S NAME: Liberty Justice-Dean

PARENTS: Richard Dean & Anne Justice

UNIQUE TALENT/HOBBY:

Art & Design

LEADERSHIP POSITION(S) HELD:

National Art Honor Society Treasurer 2019

Advertising Art & Design chapter of SkillsUSA Vice President

SPECIAL ACHIEVEMENTS/AWARDS:

Scholastic Art Gold Key 2021

COMMUNITY SERVICE/WAYS YOU HAVE GIVEN BACK TO THE COMMUNITY:

2018-2021 Volunteer at Arts & Crafts fairs (including Lewisburg Art Festival) with NAHS and fundraising for various charities

FUTURE PLANS (stay in the Valley?):

Deciding between several college scholarships for Art & Design

WHY WERE YOU SELECTED TO BE A YOUNG AMERICAN?

Liberty was selected as a Young American because of her personal motivation, strong work ethic and advanced level of creativity. She takes advantage of every opportunity she can fit into her schedule with confidence.

WHAT IS SOMETHING YOU WOULD LIKE PEOPLE TO KNOW ABOUT YOU?

Something you should know about me is I have known that I've wanted to go into the creative field since I was in elementary school. Last summer I also did a three-week precollege program at an art school in Beverly, Massachusetts where I took college level classes.

