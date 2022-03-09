SCHOOL: Shikellamy High School
MONTH: January
STUDENT’S NAME: Lilia Wiest
PARENTS: Joel and Stacie Wiest
UNIQUE TALENT/HOBBY: Basketball, softball, tennis, cuddling and playing with my german shepherds
LEADERSHIP POSITION(S) HELD:
Captain for sports teams, President of my chapter of the National Honor Society, Student School Board member
SPECIAL ACHIEVEMENTS/AWARDS:
Academic awards in sports, Most improved player awards, Distinguished Honor Roll consistently
COMMUNITY SERVICE/WAYS YOU HAVE GIVEN BACK TO THE COMMUNITY:
Volunteer ivy league girl’s basketball coach and referee this past season, Student School Board member, volunteered at various community and school related events.
FUTURE PLANS (stay in the Valley?):
I plan to attend Susquehanna University in the Fall 2022 semester majoring in Biomedical sciences. I hope to attend Medical School and return to the Central Susquehanna Valley.
WHY WERE YOU SELECTED TO BE A YOUNG AMERICAN?
I believe I was selected due to my GPA, my leadership positions, and my well-rounded activities. I have worked hard in my high school career to excel in many areas and it is seemingly paying off.
WHAT IS SOMETHING YOU WOULD LIKE PEOPLE TO KNOW ABOUT YOU?
I am very interested in Dermatology and plan to specialize in this field in Medical School and my professional career.