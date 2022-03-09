SCHOOL: Shikellamy High School

MONTH: January

STUDENT’S NAME: Lilia Wiest

PARENTS: Joel and Stacie Wiest

UNIQUE TALENT/HOBBY:  Basketball, softball, tennis, cuddling and playing with my german shepherds

LEADERSHIP POSITION(S) HELD:

Captain for sports teams, President of my chapter of the National Honor Society, Student School Board member

SPECIAL ACHIEVEMENTS/AWARDS:

Academic awards in sports, Most improved player awards, Distinguished Honor Roll consistently

COMMUNITY SERVICE/WAYS YOU HAVE GIVEN BACK TO THE COMMUNITY:

Volunteer ivy league girl’s basketball coach and referee this past season, Student School Board member, volunteered at various community and school related events.

FUTURE PLANS (stay in the Valley?):

I plan to attend Susquehanna University in the Fall 2022 semester majoring in Biomedical sciences. I hope to attend Medical School and return to the Central Susquehanna Valley.

WHY WERE YOU SELECTED TO BE A YOUNG AMERICAN?

I believe I was selected due to my GPA, my leadership positions, and my well-rounded activities. I have worked hard in my high school career to excel in many areas and it is seemingly paying off.

WHAT IS SOMETHING YOU WOULD LIKE PEOPLE TO KNOW ABOUT YOU?

I am very interested in Dermatology and plan to specialize in this field in Medical School and my professional career.

