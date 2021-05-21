SCHOOL: SUN Area Technical Institute
MONTH: May 2021
STUDENT’S NAME: Lucas Steimling
PARENTS: Jena Rohland
UNIQUE TALENT/HOBBY:
Enjoy listening to music and playing the guitar
LEADERSHIP POSITION(S) HELD:
Temporary Management position on multiple occasions at McDonald's
SPECIAL ACHIEVEMENTS/AWARDS:
Medal of Academic Success
COMMUNITY SERVICE/WAYS YOU HAVE GIVEN BACK TO THE COMMUNITIY:
FUTURE PLANS (stay in the Valley?):
Work full-time as an electrician in the local area and possibly attend Penn College in the future.
WHY WERE YOU SELECTED TO BE A YOUNG AMERICAN?
"Lucas has demonstrated an outstanding work ethic this school year. He has maintained an A average throughout the year. He also has proven himself to have great integrity.
With a full class this year, he has helped me by explaining to other students how to complete their projects. He is now working in the cooperative education program at TPS in New Columbia while still working at McDonald's. His good character and diligence to complete assignments will lead to his future success in life." - Van Reichelderfer, Electrical Systems Instructor
WHAT IS SOMETHING YOU WOULD LIKE PEOPLE TO KNOW ABOUT YOU?
I have a great work ethic. I am responsible and dependable.