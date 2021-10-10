SCHOOL: Midd-West High School
MONTH: September
STUDENT’S NAME: Lydia Bowersox
PARENTS: Aimee and Darryl Bowersox
UNIQUE TALENT/HOBBY:
Avid equestrian who has competed in various circuits for the past 13 years
LEADERSHIP POSITION(S) HELD:
Captain of the Cross Country Team, former NHS Secretary, Captain of Fox View Farm’s Interscholastic Equestrian Association Team, member of Class Congress and Student Council
SPECIAL ACHIEVEMENTS/AWARDS:
Two time Presidential Education Award winner, Rochester University Social Injustice Award, Cross Country Coach’s Award, Distinguished Honor Roll, Student of the Month Award winner in grades 9, 10, and 11
COMMUNITY SERVICE/WAYS YOU HAVE GIVEN BACK TO THE COMMUNITY:
Volunteer counselor at Fox View Farm Summer Pony Camps, Emmanuel Lutheran Church Vacation Bible School volunteer
FUTURE PLANS (stay in the Valley?):
I plan to attend college for Secondary Education in History, start teaching and then hopefully move into administration.
WHY WERE YOU SELECTED TO BE A YOUNG AMERICAN?
I believe I was selected to be Young American for my leadership qualities both in and out of the classroom. I am driven in my academics and extracurricular activities and strive for excellence.
WHAT IS SOMETHING YOU WOULD LIKE PEOPLE TO KNOW ABOUT YOU?
I have a bubbly, outgoing personality that always sees the glass half-full. My sense of humor is always present and ready to put a smile on anyone’s face.