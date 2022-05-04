SCHOOL: Selinsgrove Area High School
MONTH: March 2022
STUDENT’S NAME: Madeline Rowan
PARENTS: Donald and Wendy Rowan
UNIQUE TALENT/HOBBY:
My hobbies include bowling on the varsity high school team, playing tennis on the varsity high school team, watching sports and reading.
LEADERSHIP POSITION(S) HELD:
President of the Class of 2022 at Selinsgrove, Vice President of the Student Council, Opinion Editor of The Grove Gazette (school newspaper), 2 year captain of the bowling team and captain of the tennis team.
SPECIAL ACHIEVEMENTS/AWARDS:
I have been awarded 3 varsity letters for tennis, bowling and track & field. I am an FBLA state qualifier, bowling state qualifier, tennis state qualifier and was inducted to the Central Pennsylvania Bowling Association High School MVPs.
COMMUNITY SERVICE/WAYS YOU HAVE GIVEN BACK TO THE COMMUNITY:
I have given back to my community by participating in our schools Youth in Philanthropy Program, Key Club and National Honor Society. Through these programs I have been able to award grants, package food and run coat drives.
FUTURE PLANS (stay in the Valley?):
Attend an undecided school for Accounting (possibly stay in the Valley)
WHY WERE YOU SELECTED TO BE A YOUNG AMERICAN?
I was selected to be a Young American because of my work ethic, leadership skills, communication skills, extracurricular activities, my service to my community and my positive attitude towards life.
WHAT IS SOMETHING YOU WOULD LIKE PEOPLE TO KNOW ABOUT YOU?
I'm a good listener and I enjoy fantasy football.